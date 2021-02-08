Not the kind to be superstitious, the addition of Black Cats to the schedule did nothing to stymie the St. Clair basketball Bulldogs.
St. Clair improved to 6-10 and won back-to-back games for the first time this season by defeating visiting Herculaneum (3-11) Tuesday, 66-55.
The Bulldogs were scheduled to host Cuba’s Wildcats, but Cuba had to withdraw due to quarantine protocols. Herculaneum’s Black Cats stepped in to take Cuba’s place.
St. Clair led, 16-12, after one quarter, 32-23 at halftime and 46-39 after three periods.
“We took a lot of positives away from our game on Tuesday,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We had our fewest number of turnovers that we have had all year. We were balanced in the scoring column with four kids in double figures. We still need to be more consistent, but when we faced adversity in this game, we bounced back from it quickly.”
It was another big night in the post for Chase Walters, who accumulated a double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Walters added two assists and one steal.
“He really competed hard and led us to a win,” Isgrig said. “He keeps getting better and is becoming a better leader as we go.”
Next behind Walters in scoring was a three-way tie for the Bulldogs between Zach Browne, Blaine Downey and Wes Hinson, all of whom finished with 11 points.
Also scoring were Austin Dunn (six points), Anthony Broeker (four) and Isaac Nunez (two).
Browne posted six rebounds, followed by Downey (four), Dunn (three), Hinson (three), Broeker (two) and Nunez (one).
Browne, Downey and Dunn tied for the assists lead with three apiece. Hinson made two assists and Broeker one.
Dallin Fuller paced the Black Cats with 16 points.
Isaiah Bracey and Gabe Watkins both ended with 10 points.
Also scoring were Grant McCullough (eight points), Ethan Hoskins (five), Dylan Jarvis (three) and Austin Meyers (two).
The Bulldogs next play Friday at Sullivan in the annual Coaches vs. Cancer girls-boys doubleheader at 7 p.m.