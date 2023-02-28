St. Clair seniors Brock Woodcock and Ryan Meek went out as champions.
Woodcock won his third MSHSAA Class 2 state wrestling crown while Meek became a two-time winner Thursday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.
Teammate Cameron Simcox also ascended the medal stand, finishing fifth.
Brock Woodcock (157) won his third consecutive state title by a 12-2 major decision over Pleasant Hill’s Lane Snyder. Woodcock finished at 53-0, recording his second consecutive undefeated season.
“I’ve been blessed for sure,” Woodcock said. “I’ve been thanking God, who has been with me through it all. It feels great.”
Ryan Meek (120), defending state champion, didn’t allow a point on the way to his fourth state medal and second consecutive title. He posted a 15-0 technical fall over Odessa’s Gabe Studdard in the championship bout.
“It feels nice,” Meek said. “Hard work finally paid off. I get to cap the season with and career with this.”
A third senior, Simcox (175), finished fifth.
Simcox concluded his career with four state medals and a 48-6 record this season.
“It feels good,” Simcox said. “I’ve got four. It makes me happy. It’s not the championship story ending I wanted, but I can’t be mad about being a four-time state placer.”
Woodcock pinned Hallsville’s Jacob Plummer in 1:04 and Excelsior Spring’s Hunter Scoma in 1:22 Wednesday to reach the semifinals.
Woodcock rolled to a 19-0 technical fall in 4:37 against Fulton’s Elijah Brocksmith in the semifinals.
In the championship, he surrendered his first points of the tournament, but came back to dominate Snyder for the 12-2 major decision.
Wrestling Wednesday, Meek won a 6-0 decision over Harrisonville’s Luke Devenney and a 17-0 technical fall (3:39) over Hallsville’s Paxton Martin.
Meek claimed a 13-0 major decision over Monett’s Simon Hartline in the semifinals.
Meek claimed the title with a 15-0 technical fall over Gabe Studdard of Odessa in 5:44.
Simcox earned his fourth state medal, winning a rematch in the final bout.
Simcox went unbeaten Wednesday. He prevailed by a 7-4 decision over Chillicothe’s Brody Carins before pinning Blair Oaks’ Doug Blaha in 3:34 Wednesday.
In Thursday’s semifinal, Odessa’s Zane Palmer pinned Simcox in 3:15.
Simcox lost in the fourth round of wrestlebacks to Jackson Perkins of St. Joseph Lafayette by a pin in 2:36.
In the fifth-place bout, Simcox ran into Blaha again and pinned him in 2:25 to finish with a win.
St. Clair’s Gavin Shoemate (138) went 1-2, pinning Nevada’s Joseph Fahnstock in 0:44 between two losses. He was pinned by Mid-Buchanan’s Clancey Woodward (2:12) and Mexico’s Grant VanHorn (3:39). Shoemate went 33-13 for the season.
Conner Sikes (165) lost both of his matches. He was pinned by Seneca’s Nolan Napier (3:43) and lost a 14-0 major decision to Hallsville’s Lucas Hulett. Sikes was 29-15 this season.
Sullivan’s Colton Brendel (157) finished fourth in Class 2. Sullivan’s Eli Peregoy (132) was sixth.
Class 1
In Class 1, none of St. Francis Borgia’s six state qualifiers lasted past the second match.
Adam Ashworth (138) lost pins to Kansas City St. Pius’ Marco Dalakishvili (0:33) and Marceline’s Canaan Wright (0:53). He finished at 29-19.
Nathaniel Clarkson (150) lost pins to Maysville’s Kaleb Jestes (0:39) and Sherwood’s Logan Ferrell (1:43). Clarkson went 29-23 this season.
Braxtyn Frankenberg (157) lost pins to Versailles’ Ryan Burkes (5:49) and Albany’s Jerrid Buntin (3:46). Frankenberg, 18-14 on the season, led in both matches.
Nick Haberberger (165) lost pins to Centralia’s Brayden Shelton (2:11) and Albany’s Kyle Burke (2:29). He was 11-12 on the season.
Will Clarkson (190) was pinned by Knob Noster’s Trey Payne (1:20) and Lafayette County’s Conner Barney (1:47). He was 29-26 on the season.
Hunter Smith (285) dropped a 4:41 pin to California’s David Schneider and a 3:36 pin to South Harrison’s Jarrett Elvins. Smith, a district champion, finished at 39-5.
Team Standings
St. Clair led area Class 2 boys teams with 70.5 points.
Sullivan ended with 33 points. St. James recorded 15 points while Owensville had seven points.