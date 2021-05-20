The Owensville track teams made a run at a clean sweep on their home course Saturday.
The Dutchgirls were successful in their endeavor, topping the Class 3 District 5 standings with 145 points. The Owensville boys finished second with 108.5 points, and Buffalo won the boys team title with 141 points.
Both St. Clair teams finished fourth with 71.5 boys points and 60 girls points.
The Bulldogs advanced 14 entries through the district meet to next week’s Class 3 Section 3 competition in Camdenton.
“I felt that we had a decent day at districts in Owensville,” St. Clair Head Coach Mark Houser said. “Most of the day played out like we thought it would.”
St. Clair athletes took first place in four district events.
Junior Austin Dunn won both the boys long jump (6.13 meters) and triple jump (12.98).
Heights and distances for field events were measured in meters as MSHSAA converts to the metric system this season.
Junior Alex Reinwald won the boys 200-meter dash with a time of 22.89.
Junior Kaylee Rampani had the top throw in the girls javelin with 34.19.
Sophomore Vada Moore placed second in both the girls long jump (4.71) and triple jump (10.01).
Junior Case Busse finished third in the boys 3,200-meter run in 10:33.21.
Two Lady Bulldogs advanced in the 400-meter dash as sophomore Ava Brand took third (1:06.22) and junior Current Smith fourth (1:07.52).
St. Clair additionally qualified five relay teams, from which the individual runners were not identified in the online results.
• The girls 800-meter relay team finished second in 4:35.65.
• The girls 1,600-meter relay team finished third in 1:55.14.
• The boys 400-meter relay team placed third in 45.76.
• The boys 800-meter relay team finished third in 1:34.58.
• The boys 3,200-meter relay team took fourth place in 9:08.57.
The top four finishers advance to the sectional from each district event. St. Clair had one near miss in the boys long jump as Trenton Balderson placed fifth with a jump of 5.76.
Rounding out the boys team scores were Salem (87), Osage (65), Mountain View Liberty (61), St. James (52), Fair Grove (45), Willow Spring (45), Strafford (24), Mountain Grove (17), Ava (17) and Cuba (7).
Filling out the girls scores were Osage (91), Ava (85), Cuba (58), Fair Grove (57), Willow Springs (53), Mountain Grove (50), Strafford (50), Salem (34), St. James (31), Buffalo (12) and Mountain View Liberty (6).