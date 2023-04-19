St. Clair’s track and field program brought home a pair of top-five finishes from the Owensville Relays Friday.
St. Clair’s boys tied St. Francis Borgia for fourth place with 75 points and the girls took fifth overall with a score of 82.5.
Owensville won both top team prizes on its home track with 159 girls points and 151.5 points in the boys competition.
Fatima (94), Hermann (93) and Pacific (92.5) also made the top five on the girls side.
Sullivan (97) and Hermann (91) were also in the top five of the boys teams.
St. James, Salem, Bourbon, Montgomery County and North Callaway also competed.
St. Clair had two event winners on the day.
Cylee Schatzler won the girls 300-meter hurdles in 51.23 and Connor Sikes took first in the boys pole vault with a mark of 3.96 meters.
The Lady Bulldogs placed second in both the girls 1,600-meter relay (4:32.83) and 3,200-meter relay (11:37.02).
Vada Moore ranked second in the girls long jump (4.93 meters), third in the 100-meter dash (13.67) and third in the triple jump (9.91).
Landon Rulo claimed second place in the boys 300-meter hurdles (44.92), third in the 110-meter hurdles (18.3) and fourth in the long jump (6.04).
Emma Talleur finished second in the girls discus (30.28) and fifth in the javelin (25.88).
Casen Blake placed third for the Bulldogs in the boys 100-meter dash in 12.15.
Schatzler added to her 300-meter hurdles victory by placing fourth in the girls 100-meter hurdles in 18.86.
Brooklyn Cannon ran fourth in the girls 1,600-meter run in 5:56.4.
Jensen Bekemeier ranked fourth in the boys 200-meter dash (24.34) and fifth in the boys discus (37.9).
Melodi Miller ran the girls 400-meter dash in 1:08.56 to rank fifth.
Olivia Lowder heaved the discus 27.03 meters to place fifth on the girls side.
Aiden Kern finished fifth in the boys 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:54.04.
Josh Hawkins ranked fifth in the boys triple jump at 11.79 meters.
St. Clair was scheduled to attend the Sullivan throwers meet Monday and next runs at Washington’s Nix Relays Wednesday. That meet has a 2 p.m. start time.
