Despite sending just 14 entries to the Hillsboro Track and Field Invitational Friday, St. Clair brought home six top-10 finishes.
Team scores from the 31-school meet were not reported.
St. Clair’s top performance of the day came in its only relay race, the girls 3,200-meter relay. The Lady Bulldogs ran the race in 11:15.59 and ranked sixth.
The individual runners in the race were not identified in the posted results.
Nathan Bess ranked seventh in the boys javelin, throwing for 45.32 meters.
Vada Moore posted eighth-place finishes in both the girls long jump (4.74) and triple jump (9.82).
Brooklyn Cannon crossed the finish line ninth in the girls 3,200-meter run in 12:29.4.
Landon Rulo jumped to ninth place in the boys long jump at 6.01 meters.
Jensen Bekemeier had the 14th place throw in the boys discus at 37.66 meters.
Melodi Miller ran to 15th place in the girls 800-meter run in 2:42.26.
Thomas Perkins took 16th place in the boys 3,200-meter run in 10:55.01.
Connor Sikes ranked 16th in the boys triple jump at 12.01 meters.
Zech Slater finished 23rd in the boys 3,200-meter run in 11:17.62.
Leah McAvoy-Keltz ran in 25th place in the girls 800-meter run in 2:53.12.
Rachel Cox finished 28th in the girls 1,600 run in 7:00.95.
Aiden Kern placed 32nd in the boys 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:07.08.
Jacob Licklider posted the 37th best throw in the boys shot put at 10.78 meters.
St. Clair is at the Class 4 District 5 meet Saturday at Washington.
