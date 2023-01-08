The new year came with a bright new start for the St. Clair basketball Lady Bulldogs.
St. Clair (2-7) won on their home court Wednesday, cruising away from Northwest (2-9), 59-37.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The new year came with a bright new start for the St. Clair basketball Lady Bulldogs.
St. Clair (2-7) won on their home court Wednesday, cruising away from Northwest (2-9), 59-37.
“It was a big win for our team,” St. Clair Head Coach Travis Johnson said. “Hopefully, the momentum carries for us. “When we started pressing, we put a little more speed on the court, and we got a few steals that turned the game for us.”
After trailing by one, 9-8, to end the first quarter, St. Clair sparked an 11-0 run during the second quarter and took a 29-22 advantage into halftime.
The score stood at 49-32 after three periods of play.
The Lady Bulldogs received a breakout effort from freshman forward Emma Talleur, who netted 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
“We had a real big game from Emma Talleur, to have 18 points and seven rebounds as a freshman,” Johnson said. “She’s doing awesome right now.”
Sicily Humphrey recorded eight points. Twice she got down the floor ahead of everybody else and received a wide-open look from the corner for three.
“One person who really hustled was Sicily,” Johnson said. “Some of her shots really weren’t falling today, but she did a good job of still staying in the game and pressuring the ball. I was really proud of her today.”
Grace Moore notched seven points, including one triple.
Vada Moore, Emma Thompson and Ava Brand each finished with six points. Brand knocked through one three-point shot.
“Vada did a good job of spreading it out,” Johnson said. “She had nine assists. She probably could have had more assists, but we missed a few open layups.”
Charlie Coello and Bella Shelden both tallied four points to wrap up the St. Clair scoresheet.
Macie Winfrey’s 10 points were tops on the Northwest side.
Other scorers for the Lady Lions included Raenna Pursley (nine points), Lexie LaBrash (four), Lily Consolino (three), Amelia Lawrence (three), Raegan Shelton (three), Kyley Stout (three) and Evelyn Bueter (two).
Consolino and Bueter finished with eight rebounds apiece.
After hosting Seckman Thursday, St. Clair plays next week at the Union Tournament. The Lady Bulldogs are seeded eighth and play in the first game Monday against No. 1 Jefferson City at 5:30 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.