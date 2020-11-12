Defeating Salem Friday, 42-7, the St. Clair football Bulldogs will get a chance to play for a district title Friday night at home.
St. Clair (9-0) will host Cardinal Ritter (2-3) Friday at 7 p.m. for the Class 3 District 2 title.
Cardinal Ritter knocked off top seed Park Hills Central Friday, 45-14.
“Cardinal Ritter is the real deal,” St. Clair Head Coach Brian Robbins said. “It will probably be the best football team we have seen here in a long time. You are going to see a lot of Division I kids out here. You are going to see a guy or two who will probably play in the NFL. I am not exaggerating when I say that. They are the real deal and we definitely have our work cut out for us if we want to compete with these guys. That is not coach talk, that is not cliché, that is as real as it can be.”
This is the first time St. Clair has made a district title game since 2015.
St. Clair secured its spot in the district title game by beating Salem (6-5) Friday, 42-7.
The Bulldogs had offensive issues all night, but were able to get the desired result.
“It was definitely not pretty,” said Robbins. “We weren’t focused and we played a Salem team that was fighting for their life. That is exactly what happened tonight. We turned the ball over and had a ton of penalties. I was just disappointed in how we played.”
Despite that, St. Clair was able to win the game.
“I am happy that we won because at this time of year it is about advancing. We are to the round of 16 and we are going to play for a district championship here Friday night, so that is a good thing.”
Robbins says his seniors have played a lot of football for him and is happy they get another home game.
“Right now a majority of these guys have played a ton of football for us the last two years,” said Robbins. “They are 19-1 over the last two years, and that speaks volumes for the kind of kids they are and what they have done for the program. It’s not like we were bad before that, as sophomores we won nine games and freshmen eight games.”
Now, the team is looking to add a district title to its list of accomplishments.
“What we haven’t done since 2015 is win a district championship,” Robbins said. We have won back-to-back conference titles and that is nice. We want to make it to that next round. These kids that are seniors have won a lot of football games over the last four years for us and have been a big part of that.”
Cardinal Ritter presents a massive challenge.
“If we want it to continue and if we are going to advance, we are going to have to play our best game of the year,” Robbins said. “We will be playing one of the best teams in the state, probably in any class, we will need to put our best foot forward. We know what is coming, I don’t know if our kids fully understand that but they will come Tuesday.”
Salem Game
St. Clair’s defense and special teams stepped up on a night the offense struggled not giving up a first down to Salem until 7:37 remained in the third quarter. The kicking game gave the Bulldogs great field advantage in the game.
“I could tell we controlled the game on special teams and defense in the first half,” said Robbins. “We left a lot of points on the field in the first half, we can’t do that against quality people. We are going to enjoy this tonight and you have to balance enjoying surviving and moving on with preparation, which starts with our kids on Monday.”
St. Clair first score was set up when the kicking team pinned the Tigers at the 13-yard line. After a sack, St. Clair forced Salem to punt.
Gabe Martinez returned the short punt from Salem 11 yards to the Salem 28, setting up a short field for the Bulldogs. From there Lance McCoy ran it in from the one-yard line for a 7-0 lead after one quarter.
After a fumble and penalties stalled their next two drives, the Bulldogs got on the board again on a 48-yard run by Mardariries Miles.
Martinez returned a punt to midfield for the Bulldogs but it was called back for an illegal block. On the same drive Wes Hinson connected with McCoy on a 42-yard pass to the 18 only to have it called back for ineligible man downfield. The next drive stalled after a 30-yard run was called back for holding and two illegal procedures.
Robbins says these were mental mistakes and it is something they can and must control.
“The lapses offensively were mental, silly penalties with us jumping offsides, holding and things like that, things we can control,” Robbins said. “We can point fingers everywhere but what they need to be doing is looking in a mirror and see what did I do to play poor that night. If we play like that next Friday, we will be polishing our helmets.”
St. Clair got the ball with one minute left in the half and it was enough time as McCoy ripped off a 30-yard run to the 10 and then a seven-yard touchdown run to lead 21-0 at half.
The Bulldogs opened the second half by fumbling the ball away on the Salem 37.
The Tigers were able to drive to the St. Clair 30-yard line. On fourth and 12, Garrett Connell connected with Dawson Mock on a touchdown pass to get the Tigers on the board.
St. Clair didn’t stop.
“They don’t quit,” said Robbins. “That is the culture of these seniors, assistant coaches and our community have helped create. Everybody had kind of taken part in that; it’s been a long time to get here and it has taken a lot of work. Not just during the season but throughout the entire calendar year. Every year you kind of hit reset and start over, say goodbye to those seniors and move on with what you got next year.”
From there the Bulldogs started doing what they do best, controlling the clock and putting together drives. Landen Roberts scored on a 21-yard run and 15-yard run with the second score being set up by a big punt from Miles to pin the Tigers inside the 10.
Miles added the final score with an 18-yard run as the Bulldogs advanced.
Statistics
St. Clair gained 312 yards offensively, all on the ground. Leading the rushing was Miles with 86 yards and two touchdowns. McCoy was next with 68 yards and two touchdowns. He was followed by Roberts with 66 yards and two touchdowns. Roberts also was successful on all six extra-point kick attempts.
Rounding out the rushing were Shane Stanfill with 45 yards, Dakota Gotsch with 40 yards and Trent Balderson with 11 yards.
Defensively the Bulldogs were led by Martinez with eight tackles, four assists and one interception. Next was McCoy with eight tackles and two assists.
Wes Hinson had five tackles and two assists. Hunter Turner had four tackles, four assists and half of a sack. Anthony Broeker recorded three tackles and one assist.
With one tackle each were Roberts (two assists), Balderson, Cameron Simcox, Miles (half-sack), Gotsch, Wyatt Strothcamp (one assist, one sack), Chason Wilken and Chase Walters. Wade Hoffman added an assist and half of a sack.
Box Score
SA-0-0-7-0=7
SC-7-14-7-14=42
First Quarter
SC- Lance McCoy 1 run (Roberts kick) 5:44
Second Quarter
SC-Mardariries Miles 48 run (Roberts kick) 7:52
SC- McCoy 6 run (Roberts kick) 0:16
Third Quarter
SA Dawson Mock 30 pass from Garrett Connell (Bradlee Gover kick) 3:27
SC- Landen Roberts 21 run (Roberts kick) 0:17
Fourth Quarter
SC- Roberts 15 run (Roberts kick) 7:13
Stats
Rushing
St. Clair- Miles 9-86-2, McCoy 12-68-2, Roberts 7-66-2, Stanfill 7-45, Gotsch 4-36, Balderson 1-11.
Total Tackles
St. Clair- Martinez 8-4-0-1, McCoy 8-2, Hinson 5-2, Turner 4-4-0.5, Broeker 3-1, Roberts 1-2, Balderson 1-0, Simcox 1-0, Miles 1-0-0.5, Gotsch 1-0, Strothcamp 1-1-1, Wilken 1-0, Walters 1-0, Hoffman 0-1-0.5.