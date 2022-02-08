St. Clair’s boys and girls wrestling teams combined for one dual victory last Tuesday at St. Charles West.
The Bulldog boys defeated the host team, 48-36. Blair Oaks swept St. Clair in both the boys and girls duals. The Blair Oaks boys won, 54-22, while the Blair Oaks girls took a 24-18 victory.
The St. Clair boys left open weights at 106, 195, 220 and 285 pounds which resulted in 24 points to both opponents via forfeit.
Ryan Meek (113), Brock Woodcock (152) and Cameron Simcox (160) picked up wins in both boys duals.
Meek earned a 16-0 technical fall over Blair Oak’s Easton DeMilia and won by forfeit against St. Charles West.
Woodcock pinned St. Charles West’s Jacob Gurley (0:33) and took a 15-0 technical fall over Blair Oaks’ Zach Rackers.
Simcox pinned both St. Charles West’s Caden Sigmon (0:25) and Blair Oaks’ Austin Baumhoer (4:29).
Creek Hughes (120) lost a 12-11 decision to Blair Oaks’ Bradyn Huhn and won by forfeit in the other dual.
Sean Stanfill (126) was unopposed by St. Charles West and pinned by Blair Oaks’ Aidan Bolinger (5:00).
Bass Hughes (138) won by forfeit against St. Charles West and was pinned by Blair Oaks’ Nolan Laughlin (3:43).
Michael Sullentrup (145) was unopposed by Blair Oaks and pinned by St. Charles West’s Dymand Watson (0:38).
Skyler Sanders (170) pinned St. Charles West’s Alex O’Connor (0:46) and lost a 5-1 decision to Blair Oaks’ Brady Kerperin.
Zeke Bethel (182) won by disqualification over St. Charles West’s Alfred Brown. He was pinned by Blair Oaks’ Camden Meeks (0:50).
Greg Adams (132) was pinned by both St. Charles West’s Brandon Richard (2:54) and Blair Oaks’ Jackson Finke (0:56).
Darrell Williams, Yahya Elabed, Xavyer Kelly and Ian Sigg all gained forfeit wins for St. Charles West against the Bulldogs.
Blair Oaks’ unopposed wrestlers were Carter Kempker, Dex Crane, Joe Welch and Hayden Steadman.
The girls dual between St. Clair and Blair Oaks featured just two contested matches.
St. Clair’s Riley Ostendorf pinned Skye Schubert in the 130-pound match (3:25).
Blair Oaks’ Halie Eaton got the better of Liberty McKenzie in the 174-pound contest (1:45).
Janessa Avila (105) and Peyton Dunn (141) claimed forfeit wins for the Lady Bulldogs.
Alayna Roling (115), Jazmin Birky (120) and Rylie Heckman (235) took the free wins for Blair Oaks.
The girls wrestling postseason begins this weekend. St. Clair will be at the Class 1 District 1 Tournament, hosted by Lafayette.
The boys wrestling postseason begins a week later.