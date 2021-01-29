The Bulldogs ended their home tournament within striking distance of the top of the podium.
St. Clair finished second in the Sixth Annual St. Clair Classic Saturday with a total of 191 points.
Capital City took top honors with 194 points. Palmyra (162), Union (160) and Southern Boone (122.5) rounded out the top five.
“This was perhaps the most competitive and exciting St. Clair Classic wrestling tournament in its six-year history,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “The top two teams were within three points of each other and unfortunately we came up just short finishing second behind Capital City.”
The Bulldogs were led by four individual tournament winners in their weight classes – Ryan Meek (106 pounds), Brock Woodcock (132), Cameron Simcox (145) and Mardariries Miles (195).
“Our individual champions could have not been more dominant in all their matches,” Hughes said. “Almost every bout these wrestlers won by fall and many in the first period. They were fun to watch as they rolled through the competition.”
Meek, a perfect 22-0 on the season, won four times Saturday, pinning Parkway West’s Liam O’Brien (0:51), Herculaneum’s CJ Asigner (0:54), Parkway South’s Jack Koerber (0:31) and Palmyra’s Kaden Crane (1:38).
Woodcock was 4-0 with wins by pin against St. James’ Ryan Spurgeon (0:54), Southern Boone’s Cole Eppy (1:08), Capital City’s Justin Sullens Jr. (1:40) and Union’s Hunter Garrett (2:32).
Simcox was 5-0, winning his first four matches by pin and the finale by an 8-0 major decision against Union’s Gabe Hoekel.
The championship round was an avenging victory for Simcox, who lost to Hoekel the previous week in the Four Rivers Conference tournament.
Simcox’s pins were against Palmyra’s Noah Welty (1:13), Herculaneum’s Chase Payne (2:10), Palmyra’s Grayson Stevens (1:08) and Parkway South’s Bishop Moore (1:08).
Miles was 4-0, finishing with a pin of Parkway South’s Aidan Scharf (2:50) in the championship round. In previous rounds, Miles pinned Capital City’s Bahshi Traylor (4:54), Scharf (2:34) and Union’s Bradley Scott (0:31).
Gavin Shoemate (126) placed second for the Bulldogs with a 3-2 record.
Skyler Sanders (160) finished fourth, going 3-2 on the day.
Creek Hughes (113, 2-3), Bass Hughes (138, 3-2) and Chase Thacker (182, 2-2) each placed fifth.
Sixth-place finishers included Gabe Martinez (120, 0-5) and Adrian Arguilez (152, 2-3).
Cohen Burton (182) placed seventh with an 0-3 mark.
Other team scores in the tournament included Parkway South (121), Eldon (102.5), St. James (98), Parkway West (88), Parkway North (58.5), Wright City (48) and Herculaneum (40).
The Bulldogs hosted Pacific in a conference dual meet Tuesday, taking place after The Missourian’s print deadline. St. Clair’s girls are scheduled to compete Saturday at the Seckman Tournament.