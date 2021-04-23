The Bulldogs took control of the Four Rivers Conference baseball driver’s seat Monday.
St. Clair (7-4, 3-0) emerged victorious, 8-5, in a battle of the conference unbeatens against Union (9-8, 3-1) at St. Clair.
Only two unbeatens now remain in the Four Rivers Conference standings, the other being Owensville (8-2, 2-0). The Dutchmen were off Monday.
“It was a really big game, and we didn’t play our best defensively, but offensively we did a really good job,” St. Clair Head Coach Mitch Lundy said. “Sam Oermann came out and pitched a really good game. It was a big win.”
Both teams were able to generate plenty of offense as the Bulldogs posted eight runs on 13 hits and Union scored five times on nine hits.
“We got ahead early, but most of that was on St. Clair errors,” Union Head Coach Ryan Bailey said. “We have been struggling hitting the ball and too many empty outs. That, compounded with giving them too many free base runners with hit batters and errors, caught up to us today.”
After surrendering two runs to Union in the top of the first, St. Clair came out swinging in the home half as Wes Hinson smashed a leadoff home run to left field.
Landen Roberts nearly followed suit in the very next at-bat, but Union left fielder Will Mentz made a leaping catch at the wall to rob the Bulldogs of the second homer.
“That first-pitch home run by Wes Hinson was huge,” Lundy said. “Then they robbed a home run from Landen Roberts. So they got two in the top of the first, and we came back and answered with one. That was big.”
That was one of a couple of key defensive plays for the Wildcats’ outfield to keep Union in the game. Center fielder Mason Bailey also made a diving catch on a sinking line drive in the bottom of the third to take away a hit and then threw the runner out at first.
The Union outfield accounted for six of the team’s nine hits.
“Evan Hall and Will Mentz have been swinging the bat good lately,” Ryan Bailey said. “If we can put a few more good at-bats around them and start to eliminate our strikeouts, we can get back on track.”
Sam Oermann pitched the complete game for St. Clair. In seven innings, he allowed three earned runs on nine hits and no walks, striking out nine.
Blaine Downey was 3-4 at the plate to lead the St. Clair offense. He doubled twice, singled and drove in three runs.
Downey gave St. Clair its first lead in the bottom of the second with the bases loaded and one out as his hit up the middle plated two runs.
“He’s locked in at the plate and on the mound for us,” Lundy said. “He’s been really good for us. He is completely locked in. He might have nine doubles on the year right now, which is a lot for this point.”
St. Clair added another run in the second to go ahead, 4-2.
After Union got one run back in the third, Downey drove in another run in the fourth to make it a 5-3 St. Clair lead.
Union came back to tie things with two runs in the top of the fifth, but St. Clair had the immediate answer with a three-run rally in the bottom half, concluding the scoring.
Hinson ended with two hits, a homer run and a single. He scored twice and drove in two runs.
Garrett Heinrichs doubled and singled.
Brady Simpson doubled, walked, scored twice and drove in a run.
Cole Venable singled twice, was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored.
Roberts singled, walked, was hit by a pitch and scored twice.
Oermann singled and drove in a run.
Anthony Broeker singled and scored.
For Union, Mentz doubled, singled twice and scored three runs.
Hall doubled, singled, scored and drove in two runs.
Mason Bailey, Luke Koch, Kaden Motley and Marshall Gebert each singled.
Motley and Hall both scored a run.
Gebert was credited with three RBIs.
Will Beckman worked the majority of the game on the mound for Union. He came on in relief in the second inning and pitched the remainder of the contest. Over 4.2 innings, he allowed three earned runs on 10 hits and one walk, striking out five.
Alex Kuelker started on the mound for the Wildcats. In 1.1 innings, he allowed four runs on three hits and a walk with one strikeout.
St. Clair remained home Tuesday to host Salem. Next on the schedule for the Bulldogs is an FRC road game Thursday at Hermann, starting at 4:30 p.m.
Union will go to St. James Thursday, also with a 4:30 p.m. start time.