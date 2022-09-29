A different set of Lady Bulldogs took the crown.
Dixon (13-7) swept the St. James Round Robin Softball Tournament Saturday, defeating St. James (4-0), Newburg (1-9) and St. Clair (0-15) at the event.
St. Clair dropped a 17-0 decision to the tournament champions, as well as losing 15-6 against Newburg and 15-4 against the hosts.
“I will say that our offense has been doing much better and we are starting to put the ball in to play more often,” St. Clair Head Coach Roberta Byers said. “We are hoping to give the girls some much needed rest after these games, as we have three scheduled again next week.”
St. Clair gathered six hits across the three games.
Liberty McKenzie was 1-2 with a single.
Bonnie Quick batted 1-3 with a single and a run scored.
Gabby Marler was 1-3 at the plate with a single, a run scored and three walks.
Lindsay Simpson batted 1-4 with a single, two walks, two runs scored and two runs batted in.
Janessa Avila was 1-4. She singled, walked, was hit by a pitch and scored.
Alyssa Jesionowski batted 1-5 with a single, two walks and two runs scored.
Cylee Schatzler walked, was hit by a pitch and scored.
Alexis Murray walked and scored.
Nicole Mutschler scored once.
“I know that our pitchers are starting to feel it,” Byers said. “They have been making way too many pitches and last week we played six games in four days. This week we have two back-to-back away games, but we just keep working to get better.”
Pitching statistics were unavailable at print deadline.
The St. Clair Lady Bulldogs conclude Four Rivers Conference play Tuesday, taking on Hermann on the road at 4:30 p.m.
