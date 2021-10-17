The Lady Bulldogs cruised to their fourth and fifth Four Rivers Conference volleyball victories of the season this week.
St. Clair (15-12, 5-1) won on the road at Sullivan (10-14-6, 2-3) Tuesday in straight sets, 25-12, 25-18, 25-22 before returning home Thursday to sweep Owensville (8-17-1, 1-5) in thee sets, 25-18, 25-14, 25-19.
The wins keep St. Clair in the hunt for the conference title, drawing even with Pacific (5-1) for second in the conference behind Hermann (6-0).
A win for St. Clair in the regular season finale at Hermann this coming Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. would force at least a two-way and maybe a three-way split of the conference title.
“That’s what we’ve been talking about,” St. Clair Head Coach Kandice McCuskey said. “Yes, we lost to Pacific, but it’s not over yet. We were really talking about keeping momentum up for Hermann and district play. We have a lot of goals for ourselves, and getting a second conference championship in our back pocket would be nice.”
Sullivan
Madison Lowder notched 12 kills for the Lady Bulldogs Tuesday, leading the team.
Mackenzie Lowder recorded 10 blocks and eight kills.
Myah Dierker killed seven and blocked three.
Ava Brand posted five kills, and Emma Thompson notched four.
Vada Moore recorded three kills and three blocks to go with 38 setting assists.
“Vada is really moving the ball around, doing a great job setting for us,” McCuskey said.
Kennedy Travis terminated two kills and made one block.
Kaylee Rampani led the defense with 20 digs, followed by Moore (17), Thompson (14), Claire Merseal (13), Brand (11), Travis (eight), Dierker (six), Madison Lowder (two) and Mackenzie Lowder (one).
Owensville
Madison Lowder posted 14 kills and six blocks.
Dierker made six kills and four blocks.
Brand and Travis both made four kills. Travis posted two blocks. Brand served an ace.
Rampani recorded two kills.
Moore notched 30 assists, six blocks, one kill and three aces.
Thompson terminated one kill.
Mackenzie Lowder made six blocks and one assist.
Dig totals included Rampani (28), Brand (18), Travis (17), Moore (seven), Merseal (six), Dierker (four), Madison Lowder (three) and Mackenzie Lowder (one).