St. Clair teams picked up four wins Tuesday in St. Clair.
The boys wrestled a quad meet where St. Clair topped Pacific, 42-40, Wentzville Liberty, 40-35, and DeSmet, 54-24. The meet included a girls dual where St. Clair defeated Pacific, 42-0.
“This is the third time our boys team have won all the duals in a tri or quad,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “Our girls team wrestled Pacific and won every contested bout in a dominant performance.”
Pacific’s boys won against DeSmet, 48-24, but lost to Liberty, 42-33.
“I felt we wrestled alright in the three duals,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “We definitely dropped some key matches in the Liberty and St. Clair duals that would have changed the outcome in the end. We just have to see this as a learning experience. We end the dual season at .500, which I consider an accomplishment with the number of first year varsity guys that we have. Now it’s time (to) fix our weaknesses and get ready for the push into districts.”
St. Clair-Pacific
In contested boys matches, the Bulldogs and Indians were split, 4-4. However, St. Clair gained an edge with all four of those wins by pin while Pacific won with three pins and a major decision. Both teams won three matches by forfeit.
St. Clair’s contested winners included Brock Woodcock (132 pounds versus Warren Fiedler, 0:53), Bass Hughes (138 over Ian Sizemore, 1:01), Skyler Sanders (160 against Cameron Shouse, 1:16) and Mardariries Miles (195 versus Blake McKay, 1:54).
“Warren Fiedler had a tough task with Woodcock at 132,” Knott said. “We could have bumped Warren up to 138, but I consider Warren one of our top guys, so we want to see him wrestle the better kids. That will only make him more prepared for postseason. We aren’t going to run from the good guys.”
Scoring pins for Pacific were Callum Sitek (145 over Cameron Simcox, 1:23), Colton Thompson (152 against Adrian Arguilez, 1:09) and Nicholas Wedemeier (182 over Chase Thacker, 0:38).
“(The match at) 145 was the matchup of the night with Sitek and Simcox,” Knott said. “Callum dominated. He’s on another level from where he’s been in the past two years. He got the early takedown and transitioned right into the fall.”
Sitek remains unbeaten on the season with a 43-0 record.
Ethan Flaherty (120) scored an 11-3 major decision against Gabe Martinez in the first match of the dual.
“Martinez isn’t a bad wrestler and Ethan really dominated the match,” Knott said. “We want to see a fall here, which could have tied the team score, but it was a good win nonetheless.”
Ryan Meek (106), Creek Hughes (113) and Gavin Shoemate (126) were each unopposed for the Bulldogs. Meek finishes the regular season with a 32-0 unbeaten record.
Nick Sater (170), Nathaniel Knaff (220) and Luke Gerling (285) took the uncontested wins for the Indians.
In the girls dual, St. Clair won all five contested matches.
Berlyn Wohlgemuth (195) scored the only pin against Alyssa Sigler (1:37).
Emma Davis (122) won a 9-5 decision over Zoe Fisher.
Makayla Johnson (132) took an 8-1 decision win against Lana Todahl.
Elexis Wohlgemuth (143) won a 10-5 decision against Emmaline Steel.
Liberty McKenzie (174) defeated Scarlett Boyer, 9-2.
St. Clair won four matches by forfeit — Summer Fangers (107), Andrea Penovich (112), Hannah Thacker (127) and Kaitlyn Janson (137).
Neither team fielded a wrestler at 117, 151 or 159 pounds.
Bulldogs
In the other duals, Meek, Martinez, Woodcock, Bass Hughes and Simcox were each 2-0 for St. Clair.
Meek pinned Liberty’s Nicos Cadice in 38 seconds and was unopposed by DeSmet.
Martinez pinned DeSmet’s Jackson Rhodey (1:23) and won an 18-10 major decision against Liberty’s Aidan Kelly.
Bass Hughes pinned Liberty’s Jackson Bushman (1:12) and won by forfeit against DeSmet.
Simcox pinned both DeSmet’s Andy Cross (0:50) and Liberty’s Christopher Hammock (2:41).
Woodcock won twice by forfeit.
Creek Hughes, Shoemate, Arguilez, Sanders, Thacker and Miles each went 1-1 in the other duals.
Shoemate pinned Liberty’s Zane McCulloch in 2:53.
Sanders pinned DeSmet’s Evan Rolwes in 0:39.
Creek Hughes, Arguilez and Miles each gained a win by forfeit against DeSmet.
Thacker was unopposed in the Liberty match.
Indians
Flaherty, Fiedler, Sitek, Thompson and Sater each won against both DeSmet and Liberty.
Flaherty pinned Rhodey (1:21) and won a 3-1 decision over Aidan Kelly.
Sitek pinned both Cross (1:42) and Hammock (2:57).
Thompson pinned Liberty’s Justin Little (1:39) and won by forfeit against DeSmet.
Sater pinned DeSmet’s Maxwell Culleton (1:53) and was unopposed against Liberty.
Fiedler was unopposed in both matches.
Sizemore, Wedemeier, McKay and Knaff each posted a 1-1 record in the DeSmet and Liberty matches.
Sizemore, McKay and Knaff were unopposed against DeSmet.
Wedemeier won by forfeit over Liberty.
Gerling went 0-1 and did not wrestle against DeSmet.
Shouse posted a 0-2 record in those duals.
Both teams are scheduled to compete at the Seckman Girls Tournament Saturday.