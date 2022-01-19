The St. Clair Boys soccer team has never had a winning season in its 20 years of existence.
After the decision to suspend the team at last Thursday night’s school board meeting, the Bulldogs will not get a chance to change that stat in 2022.
Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse said that in recent years it has been hard to attract enough athletes to field a team.
Because he didn’t see it being any easier in 2022, Kruse recommended that the board suspend the team indefinitely before a schedule for the fall 2022 season was set. The board voted unanimously in favor of the suspension.
The topic of suspending the team came up last spring, but Kruse said after he met with 12 interested students, he felt comfortable approving the 2021 season, assuming the team would have enough players to field a full team, plus a substitute.
“Honestly, it worked out that 12 was not enough,” Kruse told the board.
Going 0-18, the Bulldogs played shorthanded or had to cancel several games due to missing players, which Kruse said was unfair to both sides.
Kruse said in the past, it has been hard to find coaches willing and qualified to manage the team. Jeff Rego served in the role in 2021 after being an assistant coach for two years. His son, Joey Rego, was a senior defender through the 2021 season, which was cut short because they didn’t have enough players.
The abrupt end left the final regular season game against Fatima and the Class 2 District 2 Tournament first round game unplayed.
The team will graduate three additional seniors, which leaves eight potential returners for 2022, about half of what Kruse said he would consider to be a full complement.
He and the board did leave open the possibility of reinstating the program — provided enough interested athletes or coaches prove the team could operate. He said he believes the decision will not have Title IX ramifications because of that reason.
“It’s a difficult decision,” board member Tracey Roberts said, as other members nodded in agreement. “We don’t want to see anything go away but I don’t know if we have enough boys at the moment. I like the idea of coming up with ideas on what we can do to resume play and getting that out there.”
Kruse said he will be working with Athletic Director Brian Robbins to develop guidelines for restarting teams. He said if there is enough interest this fall, the pair could work to cobble together at least a junior varsity season.
After the board meeting, Kruse said a cooperative team with another school hadn’t been considered, though he wasn’t sure if any area districts would be willing to pair up. He didn’t rule the idea out, saying Sullivan could be a possible partner.
Since St. Clair’s varsity soccer program’s founding in 2002, it has gone 70-335 with four winless seasons in 2004, 2005, 2007 and in 2021. The Bulldogs’ most successful season was in 2010, when they went 11-14.