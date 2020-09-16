For the second week in a row, St. Clair will be without football.
The Bulldogs announced Monday their Week 4 gridiron contest at Sullivan would be called off due to ongoing quarantine protocols related to COVID-19.
St. Clair was unable to play at home in Week 3 against Pacific for the same reason.
Sullivan has announced that the planned senior night activities scheduled for this Friday will be postponed one week.
Senior night will now coincide with homecoming festivities when the Eagles host Pacific in Week 5.
St. Clair (2-0) scored more than 40 points in each of its first two games to score decisive wins against Perryville and Salem.
Perryville did not play in Week 3 either, citing rising COVID-19 cases in Perry County for a temporary shutdown of all athletic activities at the school from Sept. 8-14.
Perryville’s scheduled Week 3 opponent, Park Hills Central, instead went to Northwest in Week 3. Northwest’s scheduled opponent, Seckman, pulled out of that game.