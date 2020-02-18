The Lady Bulldogs were off to the races Thursday at New Haven.
St. Clair (13-6, 3-2) worked to force turnovers and score quickly in transition in building up a sizeable first-half lead en route to defeating the Lady Shamrocks (10-10, 1-3), 72-29.
The Lady Bulldogs ended the first quarter with a 27-5 advantage. The lead grew to 45-8 at halftime and 67-20 at the end of the third period.
“(We) did a good job putting pressure on them,” St. Clair Head Coach Travis Johnson said. “We got some early steals that we converted into some easy buckets.”
St. Clair’s Alohilani Bursey scored 18 points in the first-half scoring spree. She finished with a total of 26 points. She reached a double-double with 11 steals. She also made seven rebounds, two blocks and two assists.
Alana Hinson scored 14 points in the first half. She ended with 22 total points, 18 of which came from behind the three-point arc. She added five rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Ally Newton contributed 11 of her 12 points in the first half. She pulled down five rebounds with seven assists and five steals.
Bursey, Hinson and Newton combined for St. Clair’s first 43 points of the game. Phoebe Arnold added a two-point score just before halftime.
“Offensively Hinson and Bursey got us going early,” Johnson said. “As a team we shot 72 percent inside the three-point line. We had a tough week last week, and it’s good to get back to winning.”
In the second half for St. Clair, Annabelle Coonse scored four points, Jolee King three, Jill Love two and Mackenzie Lowder one.
Mackenzie Lowder pulled down three rebounds and Madison Lowder two. Arnold, Coonse and Vada Moore all made one rebound.
Coonse turned in five assists and King one.
Coonse also made four steals. Mackenzie Lowder stole two and Moore one.
New Haven struck first with a two-point score from McKenzie Overschmidt, but St. Clair quickly answered with a mad dash of four consecutive baskets, including one three-point shot from Hinson.
Overschmidt put through another three to make it 9-5, but that was the last points New Haven was able to add for some time as St. Clair scored the next 31 points without an answer.
Mackenzie Wilson put a three-point basket midway through the second quarter, but those were the Lady Shamrocks’ only points of that period.
Full statistics for New Haven were not available as of print deadline.
St. Clair hosts Pacific in the next round of conference play Monday at 7 p.m. New Haven will play Saturday at Union in a makeup game at 11:15 a.m.