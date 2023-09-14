The Lady Bulldogs have now won two of their last three games.
St. Clair (2-4) followed up on last week’s victory at Bayless to win on the road again Monday at Jefferson (2-3), 6-4.
Lindsay Simpson was the winning pitcher for the Lady Bulldogs, pitching all seven innings of the contest. She struck out even and allowed eight hits and two walks, accounting for four runs allowed (three earned).
“Our defense really did a good job of helping Lindsay with only one error throughout the seven innings,” St. Clair Head Coach Carmen Ruszala said. “Janessa Avila was busy in the outfield at center field with four amazing catches.”
Offensively, the Lady Bulldogs got a double from Joey Jesionowski and a single from Jersey Pendegraft.
Jesionowski drove in three runs and Pendegraft drove in one.
Cylee Schatzler walked twice, stole a base and scored twice.
Avila walked once, was hit by a pitch twice, stole two bases and scored twice.
Pendegraft walked and scored.
Avari Hemker and Joey Jesionowski each drew a walk.
Alyssa Jesionowski was hit by a pitch.
Shea Daniels stole a base and turned a double play off a line-drive catch to record the final two outs of the game.
Daniels’ double play ended Jefferson’s scoring threat with the bases loaded, the tying run at second base and the winning run at first base.
St. Clair scored a run in the top of the first inning, but fell behind, 2-1, in the bottom of the second.
The Lady Bulldogs then reeled off one run in the third, one in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth to build a 6-2 advantage.
Jefferson got one run back in the bottom of the sixth and one in the seventh before the Lady Bulldogs closed it out.
St. Clair next plays Thursday at Pacific in a Four Rivers Conference matchup at 4:30 p.m.
