In the first meeting of Four Rivers Conference softball foes, the advantage went to the Lady Bearcats.
St. Clair (0-3) fell to Hermann (1-2) in the fifth-place game of the Montgomery County Fall Classic Saturday, 15-5.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
In the first meeting of Four Rivers Conference softball foes, the advantage went to the Lady Bearcats.
St. Clair (0-3) fell to Hermann (1-2) in the fifth-place game of the Montgomery County Fall Classic Saturday, 15-5.
Both teams were swept in pool play with St. Clair falling to Russellville (2-1), 24-0, and Belle (2-1), 15-0.
Hermann was knocked off in pool play by Elsberry (3-0), 15-0 and Montgomery County (1-2), 11-4. Elsberry topped Russellville, 9-2, in the championship game.
“We played some good teams on Saturday and lost all three,” St. Clair Head Coach Roberta Byers said. “We know who we are and what we are trying to accomplish. We are getting better and will continue to improve.”
St. Clair was held without a hit or a walk against Russellville.
Janessa Avila had the Lady Bulldogs’ only hit and stole a base against Belle.
In the final game, St. Clair scored its five runs on the strength of four hits and six walks.
Alexis Murray singled twice, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Avari Hemker tripled and scored.
Avila singled, walked, stole a base and scored.
Alyssa Jesionowski walked twice and scored.
Nicole Mutschler walked twice and stole a base.
Emily Birge walked and scored.
Pitching stats for the Lady Bulldogs were not available at print deadline.
St. Clair plays Tuesday at home against Wright City at 4:30 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.