A 10-run rally in the final inning sealed the game for Jefferson Monday.
The visiting Lady Jays (4-3) from Festus won the contest in St. Clair (0-8), 21-2.
Jefferson scored five runs in the top of the first inning and St. Clair responded with two in the home half.
Jefferson then scored four more runs in the second, two in the third and 10 in the fourth.
Nicole Mutschler and Gabby Marler both singled and scored for the Lady Bulldogs.
Alexis Murray drove in both runs.
Lindsay Simpson also singled.
As the pitcher, Simpson allowed 16 runs (10 earned) over three innings on 11 hits and seven walks. She struck out five batters.
St. Clair next plays Thursday at home against Pacific in Four Rivers Conference play at 4:30 p.m.
