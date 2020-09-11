Finding offense was certainly not a problem for the Lady Bulldogs softball team Thursday at Herculaneum.
St. Clair (2-2) piled on plenty of runs in a 17-1 victory against the Lady Cats (1-1).
The run production started right away as St. Clair scored eight runs in the top of the first inning.
The Lady Bulldogs tacked on one run in the second, three in the third and five in the fourth to end the game early.
Herculaneum gained the only run it could manage against St. Clair ace Madelyn Ruszala in the bottom of the first.
Ruszala fired all four innings, striking out six. She allowed one run on two hits and two walks.
St. Clair compiled eight hits, none bigger than junior Kaitlyn Janson’s inside-the-park grand slam in the fourth.
Janson finished with two hits, two runs scored, a stolen base and five runs batted in.
Current Smith singled twice, scored four runs, stole three bases and collected an RBI.
Ruszala, Emma Davis, Cecilia VanNess and Savannah Neff each had one hit.
Ruszala and Jess Bess each scored three runs. Davis scored twice. Gabb Marler, Neff and Sierra Oloyed all scored once.
Ruszala and Neff drove in two runs apiece.
Oloyed walked twice and Bess once.
Marler was hit by a pitch.
Davis stole two bases. Neff, Ruszala and VanNess each stole once.
Herculaneum was charged with 14 errors in the contest. St. Clair committed two errors.
St. Clair opened Four Rivers Conference play Tuesday against St. James. The Lady Bulldogs are scheduled to make up their previously postponed home opener against Wright City Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
St. Clair’s home games this season are being played at the Iron Hill Baseball Complex.