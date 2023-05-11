Nine is fine, especially if your team is the one doing the scoring.
St. Clair (16-5-1) tallied nine goals in its regular season finale Monday, whipping De Soto (3-14-1), 9-0.
“We were happy to get the game in because if we canceled it there was no way to make it up,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “Kennedy (Travis), Izzy (Tiepelman), Autumn (Morgan), Sammi (Nickerson), and Paris (Perkins) played their last game on our home field and finished their senior season undefeated at home. We played well, we have gotten a lot better leading up to districts and our girls continue to play unselfishly and as a team. Everybody played a lot of minutes and contributed to the win.”
Goalkeeper Joey Jesionowski didn’t face a shot in the shutout.
Travis ended with a hat trick. It was the second three-goal game in a row for Travis and her fifth hat trick of the season. She added two assists.
All three of Travis’ goals were assisted by Tiepelman.
Audrey DeClue scored a brace.
Lucy Moore, Alyssa Jesionowski, Josie Shelton and Tiepelman added one tally apiece.
Claire Merseal earned two assists and Kailyn McKinney one.
“We had a lot of people in the scoring column including Alyssa Jesionowski and Josie Shelton scoring their first varsity goals,” Isgrig said. “Kailyn McKinney had her first varsity assist. I thought Alyssa did a really nice job defensively for us along with Paris, they both did a really good job winning the ball and playing it to our offense.”
St. Clair plays in the Class 2 District 4 Tournament Saturday at Westminster Christian Academy in Chesterfield. The Lady Bulldogs are seeded fourth in the district and will play No. 5 Principia (6-8) in the first round at noon.
