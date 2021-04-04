Wright City could not solve the St. Clair defense Wednesday.
St. Clair (2-3) won on the road at Wright City (0-1), 7-0. The game came one day after a 3-2 loss for the Lady Bulldogs at North County (2-1), a potential Class 2 District 1 postseason opponent.
Wright City
St. Clair scored three of its goals in the first half.
“It was nice to get a win and hopefully get us back on track,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “It took us a while to get going with it being so windy, and we hadn’t played or practiced on grass in a long time. We did a better job moving off the ball in the second half.”
Kaitlyn Janson led St. Clair with a hat trick.
Izzy Tiepelman scored a brace for the second night in a row.
Makayla Johnson and Kennedy Travis both added a goal.
“Janson, Izzy, Kennedy and Makayla all were dangerous in the offensive end,” Isgrig said. “In the second half, we were more creative with our runs, and I really thought Kennedy and Makayla did a great job setting up their teammates. Janson and Izzy are getting better every game around the net and are giving us different ways to attack people.”
Travis was credited with three assists.
Claire Merseal, Johnson and Tiepelman each picked up one assist.
Goalkeeper Joey Jesionowski needed to make just one save to earn the shutout.
“Defensively we did a good job supporting our offense and keeping the ball in the offensive end,” Isgrig said.
North County
Both teams notched two goals in the first half.
St. Clair twice came back to equalize after North County had pulled ahead.
Tiepelman knocked in both of the St. Clair shots.
Johnson earned an assist.
Jesionowski recorded six saves.
“I thought we played hard,” Isgrig said. “They just finished off their opportunities better than we did.”
St. Clair is scheduled to play at home Monday, hosting Fatima at 5 p.m.