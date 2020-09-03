Taking advantage of a fortunate situation, the St. Clair Bulldogs ran to victory over Perryville Friday to open the season, 41-0.
The Bulldogs were able to play at home thanks to the projected track of then-Hurricane Laura. And, on familiar turf, St. Clair took advantage.
Using a bruising running game, the Bulldogs were able to put 41 points on the board while shutting out the Pirates.
“It is always good to start the season off 1-0,” said St. Clair Head Coach Brian Robbins. “We have a lot of work to do. I know you see 41-0 and think OK but we made a lot of mistakes tonight. I would rather make mistakes and win the ballgame then to play really good and lose. Our kids played hard and I am pleased with their effort.”
The Bulldogs will host the Salem Tigers (1-0), who defeated the St. James Tigers, 27-2, Friday.
The Bulldogs scored twice in the first half on runs of five yards by Landen Roberts and two yards by Mardariries Miles.
The only thing to stop the Bulldogs in the first half was themselves and Robbins says these are teaching moments for his team.
“It had nothing to do with who we were playing tonight. It was us with turnovers and mistakes,” said Robbins. “What a great teaching moment for our kids and all the opportunities we had with points left on the field instead of the score board, especially in the first half.”
The second half was a different story as the Bulldogs scored on the second play of the half on a 16-yard run by Roberts. The play was set up by a 48-yard run by Miles.
St. Clair also received touchdown runs of five yards by Lance McCoy, 25 yards by Dakota Gotsch and 35 yards by McCoy. Shane Stanfill added a two-point conversion and Roberts converted three extra point kicks.
Offensively, the Bulldogs rushed the ball 42 times for 360 yards and did not attempt a pass. Leading the rushing was Miles with six carries for 88 yards and one touchdown.
Stanfill had 10 rushes for 80 yards. Gotsch ran seven times for 73 yards and one touchdown.
McCoy posted five rushes for 51 yards and two touchdowns. Wes Hinson had six carries for 37 yards. Roberts was next with four carries for 29 yards and two touchdowns.
Trent Balderson ran once for seven yards and Anthony Broeker had one carry for no yards.
Robbins was pleased with his offense line and its downfield blocking but says it still has work that needs to be done.
“Those kids work hard and are prideful in that,” said Robbins. “They did not play perfect and I don’t know if that is possible, but we are going to work hard to attain that. They will keep going back to work each week to get ready for the next week.”
Robbins was pleased with the work of Hinson in his first start at quarterback and running of the offense.
“He did a fantastic job,” said Robbins. “Wes knows what varsity football is like, he has been a starting linebacker for a while for us and a dang good one. We have a couple of young QBs we feel good about and will start working them in the mix on Friday nights as well. Wes is our general, so to speak, and I think his leadership in the last couple of weeks has been on the rise.”
Defensively, Robbins says the team made some mistakes but played hard and capitalized on the other team’s mistakes.
“We played hard and we made some mistakes,” said Robbins. “We have some work to do with tackling but we pursued the football well. We did create some turnovers tonight which helped us in the second half and that was good to see.”
Robbins says his team has been fortunate with some good safeties on defense and this year he has another.
“We have been blessed with some really good safeties,” said Robbins. “We had Dalton Thompson for three years and now Gabe Martinez is going to be a good one also. He is just a sophomore who is getting some valuable experience for us. He is kind of the quarterback back there for our secondary. He is mentally sharp, quick and tough. He is not very big but he is physical, and we are excited about the next three years with him.”
Salem Preview
The Bulldogs will play host to the Salem Tigers this Friday and Robbins says it will be a test of his team.
“They have got a bunch of kids coming back from a pretty tough team last year,” said Robbins. “It’s Salem football, it is the real deal. We schedule teams like this for a reason and we are definitely going to get our oil checked in a hurry. We will enjoy this one tonight and get ready to play a good Salem Tiger team.”
Defensive stats were not available at time of story.
Box Score
P-0-0-0-0=0
S-7-7-21-6=41
First Quarter
S-Landen Roberts 5 run (Roberts kick) 5:01
Second Quarter
S-Mardariries Miles 2 run (Roberts kick) 9:57
Third Quarter
S-Roberts 16 run (Roberts kick) 11:21
S-McCoy 5 run (kick no good)
S-Gotsch 25 run (Shane Stanfill run) 0:06
Fourth Quarter
S-McCoy 35 run (kick no good) 3:53
Statistics
Rushing
St. Clair — Miles 6-88-1, Stanfill 10-80, Gotsch 7-73-1, McCoy 5-51-2, Hinson 6-37, Roberts 4-29-2, Balderson 1-7, Broeker 1-0.
Passing
St. Clair — No attempts.
Receiving
St. Clair — No receptions
Total Tackles
St. Clair — Not available at deadline.
Note — Perryville statistics not available.