The new turf played well for the Lady Bulldogs.
St. Clair (3-2, 1-1) shut things down after just one half in the girls soccer home opener Tuesday against Four Rivers Conference rival Owensville (1-2, 1-2), 8-0.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The new turf played well for the Lady Bulldogs.
St. Clair (3-2, 1-1) shut things down after just one half in the girls soccer home opener Tuesday against Four Rivers Conference rival Owensville (1-2, 1-2), 8-0.
The school replaced the field’s turf surface in the offseason. MSHSAA finalizes soccer contests where one team is leading by eight or more goals in the second half.
“We came out with a lot of energy and really did a good job playing together and sharing the ball,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We possessed the ball much better and did a really nice job connecting passes and using the whole field.”
Senior Kennedy Travis recorded a hat trick and added one assist.
Izzy Tiepelman scored a brace and passed for five assists.
“Izzy had a huge night for us,” Isgrig said. “Five assists ties our record for assists in a game with Kennedy last year and Tori Martin in 2014.”
Kadence Gardner tallied one goal and one assist.
Lucy Moore and Autumn Morgan both scored once.
Morgan’s score was the second of the game.
“Izzy took a corner and Autumn Morgan headed it in,” Isgrig said. “Autumn is dangerous for us on set pieces and scored a really nice goal.”
Audrey DeClue was credited with an assist.
Goalkeeper Joey Jesionowski recorded the shutout.
“Defensively, we played really clean in the back and Joey didn’t touch the ball,” Isgrig said.
St. Clair’s Thursday game at Pacific was postponed due to weather. The next outing for the Lady Bulldogs will be Monday at St. Francis Borgia at 6 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.