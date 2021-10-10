Last year’s Four Rivers Conference volleyball champion wasn’t ready to surrender its crown.
St. Clair stayed undefeated in Four Rivers Conference play Tuesday, sweeping New Haven on the road, 25-19, 25-20, 25-12.
“I can’t ask for anything else from them at this point,” St. Clair Head Coach Kandice McCuskey said. “We’ve got to get back to work and prepare for the next one.”
The Lady Bulldogs improved to 13-11 overall, 3-0 in FRC matches, with the win. (St. Clair lost to Pacific Thursday).
“I thought New Haven has really stepped up its game,” McCuskey said. “They really worked hard and didn’t let many balls hit the ground on their side, making us have to work a little harder to get the ball onto the ground.”
New Haven dropped to 9-9-3, 1-2.
“I thought we had flashes of greatness and moments of really good play, but we’ve got to learn to put them together,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “When they don’t get put together immediately, we just can’t lose hope and let the other team go on a five- or six-point run.”
Although St. Clair swept the match, it was anything but one-sided.
In the first game, St. Clair built up a six-point lead early, but New Haven chipped back to tie it at 16-16. The Lady Shamrocks tied it again, 18-18, on a Lucy Hoener ace. A block by Aubri Meyer gave the host team the lead.
However, that was the final point New Haven scored. St. Clair tied it back up on a Myah Dierker kill and took the lead on a New Haven error. Ava Brand served the game out with Kennedy Travis getting the final kill.
In the second game, New Haven broke away and had a five-point lead, 16-11, before St. Clair came back to tie it at 17-17. St. Clair moved ahead to stay, 19-18, on a Dierker ace. The game ended on a New Haven error.
St. Clair broke away early in the third game to dominate, 25-12.
“I called a timeout and told them that we have to play smart and with enthusiasm,” McCuskey said. “I don’t have anyone on the team I can rely on to get us out of a hole. We’ve got to do it together. I told them to go out there and just do it themselves.”
Travis was St. Clair’s kills leader with 10. Dierker was next with nine. Madison Lowder knocked down seven, Brand posted six, Mackenzie Lowder posted five, and Vada Moore had one kill.
“I thought Kennedy Travis was just lights out on the outside,” McCuskey said.
Moore handed out 33 assists. Kaylee Rampani was next with one.
“Moore has taken control of that setting spot,” McCuskey said. “She controls the front row and does a fantastic job.”
Dierker had three blocks, Mackenzie Lowder recorded two, and Madison Lowder and Moore each had one.
Brand served two aces, and Rampani ended with one.
Rampani recorded 20 digs. Travis recorded 13. Brand and Claire Merseal each ended with 11. Moore picked up eight digs. Dierker added five. Mackenzie Lowder and Madison Lowder each had one.
“We felt it was a good night for passing the ball because of the low ceiling here,” McCuskey said. “We felt it gave our hitters a good chance to connect with the setter. That was thanks to the passers, who had to keep the ball lower, and we were able to run a quicker offense.”
For New Haven, Lucy Hoener, Natalie Covington and Meyer each had five kills. Liz Luecke recorded three, and Lexi Feldmann had one kill.
Peyton Sumpter picked up 20 digs. Luecke was next with 19, and Lucy Hoener had 16. Covington and Meyer each ended with nine, Feldmann had three, and Carver added two.
Covington had 11 assists. Lucy Hoener ended with six, and Luecke and Carver each had one.
Luecke and Meyer were credited with blocks.
Luecke served two aces. Lucy Hoener added one.
“I told them that I will not lose hope,” Jaime Hoener said. “I have seen what this team can do. It’s just frustrating when we don’t do it consistently.”
Owensville
New Haven bounced back Thursday to defeat Owensville in five games, 23-25, 14-25, 25-22, 25-14, 15-9. The two teams played last Thursday in the Hermann Tournament consolation match with New Haven also winning there, 25-15, 16-25, 27-25.
Additional details were not available at deadline.