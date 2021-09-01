The game is on.
Two programs quarantined in Week 1, St. Clair and Salem, will open the football season in a Week 2 matchup at the originally scheduled time. Salem hosts the matchup Friday with a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Salem initially reported it would not have enough practices completed once it finished its quarantine to be able to play before Sept. 6. However, Athletic Director Phil Karr said the Tigers will now have their practice requirements met by Sept. 2, one day before Friday’s contest.
“Our health center initially told us 14 days but ended up saying 10 days on the quarantine if players were symptom free, so we were able to start practice up again sooner than we initially thought we could,” Karr said.
“That allowed us to be able to play on Sept. 3 when initially we thought it would be (Sept. 6) before we could play.”
St. Clair missed out on the St. Francis Borgia Regional jamboree with Washington and Warrenton in the preseason, as well as its Week 1 matchup at Perryville.
Perryville instead opened the season this past Friday with a 19-6 home loss to Red Bud, Illinois.
Salem canceled its Week 1 trip to St. James, which instead lost 24-6 at home against California.