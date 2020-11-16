St. Clair sophomore Brock Woodcock got a jump start on the winter wrestling season.
Woodcock placed second in the freshman-sophomore 126-pound weight class at the USAW Brian Keck Memorial Preseason Nationals Saturday, Oct. 31, and Sunday, Nov. 1, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Woodcock, representing Purler Wrestling Academy, was the runner-up to Hayden Whidden of Lake Gibson High School in Lakeland, Fla.
Whidden won a 4-3 decision over Woodcock in the championship round.
Prior to that, Woodcock pinned his first three opponents and won by technical fall in both the quarterfinals and semifinals.
Woodcock pinned Tristan Burbach (Central City Junior Wrestling Club, 1:22), Levi Maskrod (Ozark Youth Wrestling, 1:24) and Wanderlei Whittington (Unattached, 2:26).
In the quarterfinals, Woodcock forced a points stoppage with a 19-0 lead against Jacob Schmadeke (Unattached).
Woodcock ended the semifinal round with a 19-4 lead against AJ Smith of Pinnacle Wrestling Club.