A pair of reigning state champions from St. Clair’s wrestling team ventured north last weekend.
157-pound senior Brock Woodcock and 125-pound senior Ryan Meek both competed at the Harold Nichols Cyclone Open Saturday, hosted by Iowa State University.
Woodcock was 0-2 at the event and Meek 0-3.
Woodcock lost a 7-5 decision to University of Iowa freshman Aiden Riggins in his first match and then was pinned by Iowa State University junior Andrew Huddleston (6:04).
Meek opened with a 10-4 decision loss to Iowa State junior Caleb Fuessley, following with a 0:43 pin loss to Northern Iowa freshman Trevor Anderson.
Meek finished the event by dropping a 13-4 major decision to Luke Lilledahl, MSHSAA’s 106-pound Class 4 state champion for CBC in 2021.
Lilledahl also won a World Cadets Wrestling U17 gold medalist that same year.
Woodcock and Meek have each signed NCAA Division I letters of intent with Meek declaring for Ohio University and Woodcock choosing the Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville.