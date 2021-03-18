There are many different ways to win a wrestling match.
St. Clair sophomore Brock Woodcock used three different methods to bring home a state championship Thursday.
Woodcock won the individual 132-pound title in Independence during the Class 2 Boys Wrestling State Championships.
“I’ve been waiting for this moment since last year’s state,” Woodcock said. “It didn’t end the way I wanted it to last year, so I’ve been just working for it a lot more this year and been a lot more motivated.”
Despite still having two years of high school ahead of him, Woodcock is no stranger to winning big tournaments.
“He’s got quite the list of credentials,” Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “He’s a two-time USA folkstyle national champion and three-time finalist. He’s going to go big in this sport.”
As a Class 2 Section 1 champion, Woodcock received a bye into the quarterfinals at the state meet, where he pinned Seneca freshman Andrew Manley in 3:17.
In the semifinals, Woodcock blanked Fulton senior Sam Hrabovsky, 7-0, handing Hrabovsky his only loss of the season.
“He was definitely tougher,” Woodcock said. “I really had to work for that one.”
Woodcock brought an early end to the finals by going ahead 16-0 on Pleasant Hills sophomore Garrett Lyons for a technical fall with five seconds remaining in the second period.
“Brock Woodcock was just flawless the whole way,” Hughes said. “His last match was a 16-0 technical fall. He was in control the whole time against everybody. He is just real composed and calm and just wrestles better when he’s in control. Some kids need a lot of emotion. It just depends on the individual, but he is a very composed young man.”
It was just the second loss of the season for Lyons.
Woodcock finishes the year with a record of 41-3.
This is the second state medal for Woodcock, who placed third at 120 pounds last winter.
Woodcock leads a trio of sophomore medalists for St. Clair, all of whom earned medals in the 2019-20 season as well. Cameron Simcox, the 145-pound runner-up, and Ryan Meek, the third-place finisher at 106 pounds, each improved on their state finish from the previous year.
This is the fourth individual state championship for St. Clair in the past five seasons as Woodcock adds his name to the list of the program’s recent champions along with Ryan Herman (2017, 2019) and Aaron Herman (2019).
The Bulldogs placed eighth in the team standings with 72 points.
“This is our fourth year in the top 10 in the past five seasons, and we’re trying to get past this hump,” Hughes said. “We want to get into those trophies bad. The wrestlers are hungry, and the coaching staff is hungry. We’re going to do a lot of work in the offseason and try to push ourselves up into those trophies next year.”