Only two Class 4 boys pole vaulters cleared a greater height than St. Clair senior Connor Sikes Saturday.
Sikes captured third place in a three-way tie with Festus senior Austin Johnson and Cape Girardeau Central freshman Kent Sheridan at the MSHSAA state championships in Jefferson City.
Sikes, Johnson and Sheridan each topped out at 4.13 meters in the event, or 13-6.5 in feet and inches.
“I’m happy,” Sikes said. “It’s a lot of emotions. It’s what I wanted, so I just like to thank my coaches Jim Juergens and Kyle Juergens and give a shout out to God and thank him for helping me.”
As the lone representative for St. Clair at the state meet this year, Sikes said he felt a lot of pressure.
“(It was a) very long and quiet car ride,” Sikes said of the trek to Jefferson City Saturday morning ahead of the 9 a.m. start time for the pole vault. “(But) it’s totally worth it.”
Sikes faulted on his first attempt of the day at 3.61 meters, but then reeled off four successful attempts in a row, skipping 3.76 meters and clearing the bar at 3.91, 4.06 and 4.13 meters all on the first try.
Clearing 3.91 was enough to clinch a spot on the podium.
“For a second, I started to get in my head, but then I was like, ‘I’m already at state, so I might as well not get in my head and just keep jumping,’” he said. “(Then) I had already medaled at state, so I was just going to try my hardest and whatever happens, happens.”
Webb City senior Grayson Smith captured the state title in the event, clearing 4.72 meters.
Smith didn’t appear in the event until the later stages, opting to skip the first six heights of the competition. By the time he took his first attempt, only he and Marshfield senior Travis Greenfield remained.
Greenfield and Smith both completed 4.27 meters and both skipped 4.34 meters. Smith was successful at 4.41 meters while Greenfield was not, giving Smith the title.
Smith further jumped ahead to 4.72 meters, clearing the bar on his third and final attempt. He then was unable to clear 5.01 meters.
Rounding out the medal stand from sixth to eighth place were Parkway Central sophomore Leo Flynn, De Soto senior Avery Goode and Webb City junior Jadon Brisco.
Sikes’ performance earned five team points for St. Clair, which ranked in a five-way tie for 27th place in the Class 4 boys standings.
This was Sikes’ second state appearance. He qualified for the state tournament in wrestling at 165 pounds, lasting two rounds.
Sikes finished wrestling with a record of 29-15 in 2022-23.