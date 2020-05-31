St. Clair High School graduate Emily Presley was one of 21 Missouri Southern State University track and field athletes to be named to the 2020 NCAA Division II Indoor All-American Team.
Presley was one of four MSSU pole vaulters to be honored. She was ranked first in the pole vault prior to the NCAA Division II Championships, which didn’t take place.
Presley cleared 14-1.25 feet, or 4.30 meters, to have the top overall seed.
Her teammates Elena Bisotto and Samantha Petry were ranked seventh and 10th prior to the event. Lauren Sutherland, ranked 19th, also was named to the All-American list.
Missouri Southern was the only program which had four pole vaulters qualified for the national championships.
Presley holds the school’s indoor and outdoors records and dominates the program’s overall top 10 for both indoors and outdoors.
She has been a two-time NCAA Division II outdoor pole vault champion (2016, 2017) and has won the indoors title once (2018). She has been an NCAA runner-up three times, twice outdoors (2018, 2019) and once indoors (2017).