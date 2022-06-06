St. Clair senior Alex Reinwald finished his high school track career in style Saturday, and left with a slightly heavier bag than he came in with.
Reinwald exited the Class 3 state track championships with three state medals, setting two new school records in the process.
“It’s awesome,” Reinwald said Saturday after clinching his third medal. “I’ve worked so hard for it.”
Reinwald qualified for the state meet in four different events, running seven times over the weekend — four prelims Friday and three finals Saturday.
“No, I’m done,” Reinwald joked when asked if he had anything else left in the tank after his seventh and final race. “I’m going home to relax.”
In the boys 400-meter relay, along with teammates Logan Smith, Skyler Sanders and Noah Arndt, Reinwald had his highest finish of the meet in second with a time of 43.03, the first of two school records Reinwald was part of on the day.
Reinwald ran the anchor in the relay, charging up through the pack down the back stretch from Lane 2 after St. Clair only ranked fifth in Friday’s prelims.
“It was amazing to see him catch up to everybody and it was such a great feeling,” Arndt said.
Finishing higher than ranked was a common theme of the weekend for Reinwald, who finished third in the 200-meter dash (21.94) from Lane 6 and fifth in the 100-meter dash (11.03) from Lane 8.
Reinwald ranked fourth in the 200-meter prelims and eighth in the 100-meter prelims.
“Alex Reinwald really showed up ready to go Friday and Saturday,” St. Clair Head Coach Kyle Juergens said. “Alex qualified in four separate events and was able to walk away with three state medals — all of which he was not supposed to, if you look at the rankings.”
Reinwald placed third in Class 3 District 5 and second in the sectional round of the 100-meter dash.
In the 200, he narrowly got through the district in fourth place before finishing second at sectionals.
Reinwald’s final 200-meter time Saturday broke a 42-year old school record, Juergens reported.
“It felt like everyone was going fast, so I had to go fast too,” Reinwald said of that race, the last one of his high school career.
Saturday morning’s 100-meter dash saw Reinwald move up three places from his preliminary position.
“The start could have been a little better, but I was flying,” he said.
The addition of three medals this season gives Reinwald four for his career. He placed fifth in the 200-meter dash in 2021.
Reinwald reported he doesn’t have anything overly special planned for his state medal collection.
“I just hang ‘em up and look at ‘em,” he said.