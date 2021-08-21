Cross country teams tend to log a lot of miles over the summer, but St. Clair takes it to another level.
The team takes an annual cross country trip, this year traveling to the Mall of America and the northern reaches of Minnesota.
The trip took 35 travelers to sites such as Lake Superior, Two Harbors Lighthouse, the Lutsen Mountains, the Pigeon River, the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame and Voyageurs National Park between July 8-14.
This was the 12th trip for the team under head coach Ben Martin, who calls the annual adventure “Running Across America with Coach Martin.”
Martin said he expects this to be a special year for the program.
“Over the summer trip to Voyageurs National Park, we all camped on remote islands together, and it forced us to really come together as a team,” Martin said. “There is already a family atmosphere, and it’s going to be a great season. After coaching for so many years, you can sense when a team is special. This will be a special year.”
The Bulldogs have a pair of returning two-time state qualifiers on the roster this year — senior Case Busse for the boys and junior Hanna Spoon for the girls.
“(Busse) works hard and is an inspiring leader,” Martin said. “He will be the boys captain this year and is pumped to lead the team to some wins. Riley Ostendorf is our girls captain. She’s been with us since her freshmen year. She ran more over the summer and had her fastest Midnight Mile this year. She has some cool ideas to help the team.”
The team gets the jump on everybody else in the first week of practices each year with its annual Midnight Mile at 12:01 a.m. the Monday after the end of the summer dead period.
St. Clair scheduled its first meet of the season Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Memphis Twilight Cross Country Classic.