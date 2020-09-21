Ladue and Nerinx Hall were the team winners Thursday at Lutheran North’s Eagle-Crusader Cross Country Invitational.
In the boys race, Ladue edged Westminster by one point, 70-71, for the team win. Nerinx Hall scored a 63 and won the girls race convincingly.
St. Clair’s girls finished 18th with 473 points. Only four Bulldogs ran in the boys race, one short of the requirement to complete a team score.
Girls
MICDS runner Julia Ray was the individual winner in 18:27.41.
Arin Halmich was St. Clair’s top finisher, taking 69th place in 24:57.97.
Elexis Wohlgemuth was next in 91st place with a time of 25:57.83.
Also running for the Lady Bulldogs were Ella Edsel (128th, 28:20.16), Taylor Sikes (151st, 30:18.46), Chloe Machen (161st, 31:22.63) and Ella Hinson (182nd, 35:50.8).
Boys
Andrew Smock of Ladue won the race in 16:25.33.
Aiden McCormack (21:55.4) was the first St. Clair runner to finish in 124th place.
Jonathon Oloyed (134th, 22:22.36), Brent Miller (161st, 23:22.05) and Ryan Trentman (198th, 28:16.73) competed for St. Clair as well.
St. Clair is next scheduled to run at Belle this coming Thursday.