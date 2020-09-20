Lady Bulldog volleyball kept their brooms going this week, adding two more sweeps to their undefeated start to the season.
St. Clair (7-0) won on the road at Kingston (1-4) Tuesday, 25-6, 25-19, 25-8, and followed up with a three-set victory at home against Cuba (1-5) Thursday, 25-11, 25-11, 25-7.
Kingston
Alohilani Bursey powered down 14 kills and 11 blocks for a double-double Tuesday. She also made two assists and served four aces.
Madison Lowder posted eight kills and two blocks.
Myah Dierker killed six and blocked three.
Ally Newton finished with four kills and two blocks.
Kennedy Travis posted three kills.
Vada Moore recorded 25 assists with one ace and two kills.
Kaylee Rampani made three assists and served four aces.
Kyley Henry and Hailey Brown each served an ace. Henry made an assist.
Defensively, Henry led with nine digs.
Other dig totals included Bursey (eight), Brown (seven), Moore (five), Rampani (five), Newton (two), Travis (one), Dierker (one) and Lowder (one).
Statistics for Thursday’s game were not available at print deadline.