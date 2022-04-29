It nearly was a repeat of the season opener.
St. Clair’s baseball Bulldogs won Thursday at New Haven in Four Rivers Conference action, 12-1.
The Bulldogs beat New Haven in the season opener during the FRC Preseason Tournament, 12-0.
St. Clair improved to 4-7 overall, 3-4 in the Four Rivers Conference.
New Haven fell to 3-8 overall, 0-4 in the league.
It was St. Clair’s third win in a row and all three wins on the streak have been league games.
Each team scored a run in the first inning before St. Clair extended the lead with five runs in the second. The Bulldogs added two runs in the third, two more in the fourth and three final runs in the fifth frame.
St. Clair outhit New Haven, 15-4, and the Shamrocks made the game’s lone error, according to St. Clair’s scorer.
Anthony Broeker pitched all five innings for St. Clair, allowing one run on four hits. He struck out 11.
Mitchell Meyer went the distance for New Haven, allowing 13 runs on 15 hits, seven walks and one hit batter. He struck out seven.
CJ Taylor, Gabe Martinez and Sam Ruszala led the St. Clair offense with three hits apiece. Ruszala tripled while Martinez doubled.
Broeker had two hits. Jordan Rodrigue, Joey Rego, Carter Short and Jayden Fitzgerald singled.
Taylor, Rodrigue, Broeker, Martinez, Short, Fitzgerald and Adrian Arguilez walked. Arguilez was hit by a pitch.
Fitzgerald and Short stole three bases apiece. Broeker, Ruszala and Taylor each had two steals. Arguilez, Rego and Rodrigue each had one steal.
Taylor, Martinez, Short, Fitzgerald and Ruszala all scored twice. Broeker, Arguilez and Jon Hinson scored once.
Rego drove in three runs. Ruszala had two RBIs. Taylor, Rodrigue, Broeker and Fitzgerald had one RBI apiece.
For New Haven, Meyer had two hits, including a double.
Charlie Roth and David Otten singled.
Roth scored the run while Meyer had the RBI.
Roth and Otten stole bases.