It came down to the wire, but the Bulldogs would not be denied.
St. Clair (15-7) won its first district baseball championship since 1999 Thursday, defeating Salem (11-15), 3-2, in the Class 4 District 9 championship game at Sullivan.
The Bulldogs won the game in the final at-bat as Wes Hinson ripped a line drive over the head of the left fielder to score Connor North from third with the bases loaded and one out.
“It’s all excitement,” Hinson said. “I’m all smiles. I’m happy. Everyone’s happy. We’re ready.”
For Head Coach Mitch Lundy, it is his first district championship since taking over the program in 2018. His first crop of freshmen are now the team’s seniors.
“When these kids came in as freshmen, we knew it was a really good group, and by their senior year we would be able to make a nice run,” Lundy said. “We’ve met all of our goals. It’s all come to fruition, and I’m super proud of these kids. They battled all year long. Things haven’t been perfect for us, but they’ve done a great job to bring home a conference championship and now a district championship. It’s pretty special for them.”
The win brings the Bulldogs home Tuesday to host Springfield Catholic (23-5) in the sectional round at 5 p.m.
The Bulldogs got on the scoreboard early Thursday as Sam Oermann’s single in the first inning chased home both Chase Walters and Blaine Downey.
Oermann also started the game on the mound, pitching five innings and striking out eight. He allowed two runs on eight hits and two walks.
“It’s awesome, man,” Oermann said. “This was one of our big goals we set this year. First was winning the conference and then the district, and we’ve met those two goals. I think everyone is just on cloud nine right now.”
Salem came back with one run in the third on a solo home run by Garrett Connell and then added the tying run in the fourth.
Downey was the pitcher of record, taking over with the score still tied in the sixth inning. He held Salem scoreless over the final two frames with three strikeouts, working around one hit and two walks.
Downey pitched the entire semifinal game against Sullivan the previous Saturday. Due to Tuesday’s rainout pushing the championship game to Thursday, the Four Rivers Conference Player of the Year was eligible to pitch again with the district title on the line.
“This game getting pushed back was helpful to both clubs,” Lundy said. “They had everyone at their disposal, and we had everyone at our disposal. We knew with Blaine coming out of the bullpen, he’d be ready to go. He can just throw in any moment. You can just throw him out there and know what he’s going to do.”
Downey led off the bottom of the seventh at the plate with a fly ball to right field, reaching on an error. North entered as a courtesy runner and advanced to second on a one-out walk to Brady Simpson.
Cole Venable’s single back up the middle loaded the bases as Lundy held North at third. That set the stage for Hinson’s final at-bat heroics.
“I just tried to stay calm and think to myself, ‘(There’s) no one else in this position better than me,’ and I just tried to not get too excited and jump the gun and screw it up,” Hinson said.
It’s not the first heroics of the season for Hinson, who also homered in the ninth inning to lift the Bulldogs to a 1-0 win at Pacific in early April. That win proved critical in St. Clair claiming the Four Rivers Conference title during the regular season.
“Wes has been battling a bit of a stomach bug for a week and a half now,” Lundy said. “He was not feeling the best, and he was kind of down today really, and he was tired, but he kept battling and came up with a huge hit.”
Hinson ended with a double and a single to go with the game-winning RBI.
Downey and Venable both singled twice. Venable drew a walk.
Chase Walters doubled and walked.
Oermann singled and walked.
Simpson was hit by a pitch.
Anthony Broeker, Downey and Walters each stole a base.
Springfield Catholic
The Springfield Catholic Fighting Irish bested Ava, 7-6, for the Class 4 District 10 championship.
Their starter, Jeremy Rader, who is signed to play for Missouri State, allowed just one hit through the first five innings before Ava was able to put together its first three runs in the sixth inning and knock him out of the game.
Ava added another three runs in the seventh on a two-out, three-run home run but fell one score short of completing the comeback.
The Bulldogs and Irish do not share any common opponents this season.
The biggest wins for the Irish have come against 20-win teams Webb City, Joplin and Logan-Rogersville. Their losses have come at the hands of Aurora, Hollister, Marshfield, Carl Junction and Mt. Home.
The Irish have outscored opponents this season by an average of 9.6-3.8. St. Clair has kept things closer, edging opponents by an average of 5.1 runs to 5.0.