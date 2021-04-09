It was something of a family affair Monday for the St. Clair baseball Bulldogs.
St. Clair (4-3, 1-0) opened Four Rivers Conference play on the road at Pacific (2-4, 0-1) with a 1-0 victory in nine innings.
St. Clair pitcher Blaine Downey threw all nine innings for the Bulldogs to get credited with the win.
Wes Hinson hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth to provide the game’s only score.
“He’s my cousin, so of course I was excited,” Downey said. “That was awesome.”
Hinson had a 2-4 day at the plate. Prior to his home run, the Bulldogs had left a runner stranded in scoring position in six different innings.
“It was just a fastball right down the middle,” Hinson said. “I wasn’t thinking of a home run. I was just trying to get a base hit, and it worked out. It was my first high school home run, and it couldn’t come at a better time.”
Downey tossed four strikeouts. He allowed five hits and two walks.
“That was a great game,” St. Clair Head Coach Mitch Lundy said. “Both teams hit the ball hard. It’s a 1-0 ball game, but they all hit the ball hard, and our defenses made a lot of plays behind us. I can’t say I was going to predict that (home run). I know he’s a good hitter, and he swings the bat hard and makes good contact. So anything can happen. He just hit the ball hard.”
Pacific starting pitcher Jack Meyer matched Downey zero for zero through the seven innings of regulation. Meyer allowed five hits and one walk, fanning eight.
“He threw the ball well and mixed in his curveball,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “They hit the ball hard off him, but the big thing about that is it was kind of what we were doing and just hitting the ball right at them.”
Tyler Anderson pitched the eighth and ninth innings for the Indians in relief, allowing the one run on two hits and no walks. Anderson recorded two strikeouts.
The Bulldogs had two other extra-base hits in the contest, a pair of doubles from Downey and Landen Roberts.
Downey, Hinson, Chase Walters and CJ Taylor each singled.
Walters drew the only walk issued by the Pacific pitching staff and stole a base.
Garrett Heinrichs was hit by a pitch.
Pacific rapped out five hits, all singles by Gavin Racer, Stephen Loeffel, Weston Kulick, Andrew Payne and Ethan Simpson.
Meyer and Kulick each reached on a walk. Kulick and Carter Myers each put down a sacrifice bunt.
Downey completed the game efficiently, throwing just 91 pitches.
“(I wanted to) locate the fastball, and the offspeed was just there,” Downey said. “My slider was pretty tight. I kept it in the zone, and they put the ball in play, but I had guys back there with hardly any errors.”
The Indians were charged with two errors in the field, and the Bulldogs committed one error.
Teams threatened to score in both the seventh and eighth innings before Hinson ultimately broke through.
In the top of the seventh, the Bulldogs got two runners aboard before Taylor singled to left and Racer threw out the lead runner at the plate.
“The defense has been there for us,” Reed said. “We’ve just got to find a way to do something a little better at the plate.”
Pacific got the potential winning run all the way to third after Kulick led off with a single, got bunted over to second and then moved up to the penultimate station on a ground ball to the right side of the infield.
However, Downey induced a soft bloop to second base for the third out.
Roberts delivered a one-out double in the top of the eighth, but the Bulldogs couldn’t get anything else going in the frame.
Downey retired nine of the final 10 hitters he faced. The lone exception was a two-out walk in the bottom of the eighth.
“He did a great job of keeping them off balance early in the game,” Lundy said. “Early in the game, he started ahead with his fastball, then he pitched backward a little bit throughout the game. This ninth inning, he started off with the fastball again, and he did a great job pounding the strike zone.”
Both teams continue league play this week with St. Clair traveling to Owensville and Pacific going on the road to Hermann. Both games are scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.