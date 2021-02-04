The consolation bracket at the Hermann Boys Basketball Tournament went to the dogs.
Or rather, the Bulldogs. St. Clair (5-10) won the consolation final Saturday, defeating Wright City, 54-35.
Wright City held a slight 10-9 lead after one quarter, but St. Clair pushed out to a 25-17 lead at halftime.
The Bulldogs extended their lead to 34-24 at the end of the third period before putting things away with a 20-point scoring effort in the fourth quarter.
“I thought we played (with) a lot of energy and guarded the ball pretty well,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “Wes Hinson played a really good game. He shot the ball with confidence and played point guard for us most of the game. He’s a good shooter and needs to continue to look for his shot.”
Hinson topped the scoresheet with 13 points, adding three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Chase Walters posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. He also contributed two assists, two blocks and a steal.
“(He) really went and got the ball on the boards,” Isgrig said.
Anthony Broeker was next with nine points, six rebounds and two steals.
“Anthony Broeker gave us a good spark off the bench,” Isgrig said. “He scored nine points in (the) second quarter and helped open up the lead for us. He also made all-tournament team.”
Isaac Nunez netted eight points with four assists and one rebound.
Blaine Downey dropped through seven points, also posting three assists and two rebounds.
Zach Browne added five points along with eight rebounds, four steals, two assists and a block.
“Zach did a little bit of everything and continues to excel in his role,” Isgrig said.
Hayden Johnson closed out the St. Clair scoring with two points.
Austin Dunn was credited with one assist.
Scoring for Wright City were Kyle Johnson (13 points), Trent Bruning (10), Drake Myers (seven), Alexander Polston (two), Dalton Wiser (two) and Jake Smith (one).
St. Clair’s Tuesday game was altered as Cuba had to withdraw due to quarantine. The Bulldogs scheduled a game with Herculaneum in its place. Next up for St. Clair is a Four Rivers Conference game at Sullivan Friday at 7 p.m.