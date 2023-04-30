Both the boys and girls track teams for St. Clair found themselves holding the same position Tuesday.
Both teams ranked seventh at the Troy Invitational track meet. Hannibal won both sides of the event with 139 team points for the boys and 145.5 for the girls.
Bowling Green was the boys runner-up with a score of 136. Timberland took second in the girls competition with 122 points.
St. Clair’s boys scored 39 points. The Lady Bulldogs scored 41.
St. Clair made a clean sweep of the long jump with Vada Moore winning the girls side with a mark of 5.12 meters (16 feet, 9.5 inches) and Noah Arndt placing first on the boys side at 6.72 meters (22 feet, 0.5 of an inch).
Connor Sikes placed second in the boys pole vault, clearing 3.65 meters.
Brooklyn Cannon finished third in the girls 3,200-meter run at 12:31.26.
Cannon teamed with Leah Keltz, Melodi Miller and Hanna Spoon to place third in the girls 3,200-meter relay in 11:23.7.
St. Clair earned four fourth-place finishes — Cylee Schatzler (girls 300-meter hurdles), Thomas Perkins (boys 3,200-meter run), Nathan Bess (boys javelin) and the boys 400-meter relay.
Skyler Sanders placed fifth in the boys 100-meter dash.
Moore ranked fifth in the girls triple jump.