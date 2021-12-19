The first Four Rivers Conference wrestling dual of the season was short and sweet.
The meet featured just six contested matches between both the boys’ and girls’ competitions as St. Clair swept the night at home against Union with a 60-6 boys win and a 66-0 shutout in the girls matches.
“Union was in a tough position with injuries and stuff like that,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “We’ve been there and can empathize. We thought they showed a lot of class. They showed up with what they had and didn’t ask for a different date or anything like that. Their kids wrestled hard and our kids wrestled hard.”
Boys
The three contested boys matches fell between 152-170 pounds.
At 152, St. Clair’s Brock Woodcock pinned Gabe Hoekel in 1:50.
Cameron Simcox made it back-to-back pins for St. Clair by topping Trey Ladymon in 2:27.
Bowen Ward scored the only Union points of the night at 170, pinning Lane Sohn in 40 seconds.
St. Clair gained forfeit wins for Ryan Meek (120 pounds), Creek Hughes (126), Greg Adams (132), Gavin Shoemate (138), Bass Hughes (145), Skyler Sanders (182), Adrian Arguilez (195) and Trevor Girardier (220).
Neither team fielded a wrestler at 106 pounds, 113 or 285.
Girls
Again, the teams fielded opposition for each other in just three weight classes — 115, 125 and 141.
St. Clair won all three weights by pin.
At 115, Lili Vernon conquered Lillie Zimmermann in 3:18.
Audrey Declue scored the pin at 125 over Charly Sullivan at 1:03.
Hannah Thacker was the victor at 141, pinning Gracie Straatmann in 4:43.
Summer Fangers (105), Andrea Penovich (120), Riley Ostendorf (130), Jossie Hopkins (135), Kaitlyn Janson (149), Olivia Lowder (159), Liberty McKenzie (174) and Emilia Trucks (194) each gained six points for the Lady Bulldogs by forfeit.
Neither school fielded wrestlers at 100 pounds, 110 or 235.
St. Clair’s teams are scheduled to wrestle this weekend at the Ft. Zumwalt East Tournament Friday and Saturday.
Union traveled to Windsor Thursday for a nonconference dual. The Union girls are at a tournament in Branson Friday and Saturday while the boys will compete at Ft. Zumwalt East.