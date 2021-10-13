With five of the top 12 golfers in the Class 2 District 1 Tournament Monday, Visitation Academy outpaced the field for the district title.
The Vivettes shot a combined total of 338 strokes, besting runner-up and meet host Ursuline by 21 at Crescent Farms Golf Club.
St. Clair’s Lady Bulldogs placed ninth in the district with 473 strokes. Pacific took 10th place with a score of 495.
“My girls gave it a good effort in districts in tough weather conditions,” St. Clair Head Coach Jeff Van Zee said. “It ended up being a long day with two weather delays. We arrived at 7:30 a.m. and didn’t leave until 5:30 p.m. The rain didn’t really affect us as we were some of the later tee times, but the wind was a big factor toward the end of the day. When we started, we were not sure if it was going to be a nine-hole event or if the whole 18 holes would be played.”
Neither St. Clair nor Pacific placed a golfer in the top 20 of the event, which was the cutoff point to advance to next week’s state championship tournament in Columbia.
Golfers can qualify for the state tournament either as a member of one of the top two teams in the district or by having one of the 12 best individual scores outside of the top two teams.
Other teams included Ursuline (359), Westminster Christian Academy (366), St. Dominic (376), Incarnate Word (382), Clayton (432), Ste. Genevieve (452), St. Louis Notre Dame (459) and St. James (508).
Westminster’s Ellie Johnson was the individual champion of the district with 78 strokes.
The cutoff score was 98, recorded by Westminster’s Sophie Nall, who edged out teammate Anna Drochelman by one stroke for the final spot in the state tournament.
Pacific’s Aaliyah Haddox led the Franklin County representatives at the tournament, carding a 112 to finish in 31st place.
St. James golfer Ally Hartley was one spot behind Haddox with 114 strokes.
Allie Cook led St. Clair with a score of 115, placing 34th. Teammate Hayley Schaefer was one stroke back at 116, placing 35th.
Rounding things out for St. Clair were Alyssa Taylor (T-37th, 119), Jordyn Hampson (T-43rd, 123) and Caitlin Parmeley (50th, 138).
“My three seniors fought hard in the quest to make it to state, but some bigger numbers on a few holes ended up being the difference,” Van Zee said. “There is no stroke limit at districts, so a bad hole can really add to the score. I am proud of their effort.”
Pacific’s next competitors were Lexi Carter (T-41st, 121), Jenna Pettus (T-45th, 127) and Gillian Bennett (48th, 135).
After Hartley for St. James came Lydia Kemnitzer (T-43rd, 123), Cally Gibson (45th, 127), Navy Setzer (52nd, 144) and Gracie Satterfield (54th, 148).