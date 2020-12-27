With the Four Rivers Conference title coming down to the final game between the St. Clair Bulldogs and Owensville Dutchmen, it was only fitting that the two schools shared the league’s top awards.
St. Clair, the league champion, had the coach of the year with Brian Robbins and the defensive player of the year with senior linebacker Wes Hinson.
Owensville junior quarterback Brendan Decker was selected by league coaches as the offensive player of the year.
Decker also was named the first-team quarterback.
First-team running backs were Pacific’s Matt Austin and St. Clair’s Lance McCoy.
Making the first team at receiver were Owensville’s Derek Brandt, Union’s Donavan Rutledge and Pacific’s Don’TA Harris. Brandt was a unanimous pick.
St. Clair’s Chase Walters was a unanimous pick at tight end.
First-team offensive linemen were St. Clair’s Austin Hedge and Wyatt Strothcamp, Pacific’s Ted Toney, Union’s John Martin and Owensville’s Logan Evans.
Selected to the first-team defense on the line were Pacific’s Matt Austin, Union’s Josh Meyer and St. Clair’s Hunter Turner and Brady Simpson.
Joining Hinson as first-team linebackers were Owensville’s TC Fisher, St. Clair’s Lance McCoy and Hermann’s Brody Fredrick.
First-team picks at defensive back were St. Clair’s Dakota Gotsch and Landen Roberts, Union’s Gavin Wencker and Sullivan’s Will Farrell.
St. Clair’s Landen Roberts was the unanimous first-team kicker. Logan Sparks of St. James was the first-team punter and Pacific’s Christian Sparks was the unanimous first-team returner.
Making the first team as a utility player was St. Clair’s Mardy Miles.
Second Team
St. Clair’s Wes Hinson was picked as the second-team quarterback.
Running backs on the second team were St. Clair’s Shane Stanfill and Landen Roberts.
The second-team tight end was St. Clair’s Wade Hoffman.
Second-team receivers were Pacific’s Christian Sparks, Sullivan’s Jason Blankenship, Union’s Hayden Burke and Owensville’s Bryce Payne.
Offensive linemen on the second team were Sullivan’s Derek Johnson and Luke Landwehr, Owensville’s Chance Clevenger, St. Clair’s Lucas Hardin and Hermann’s James Hagedorn.
Making the second-team defensive line were Sullivan’s Trey Blankenship, Owensville’s Logan Evans, St. James’ Dale Hinderhand and Hermann’s Sam Hurst.
Second-team linebackers were Pacific’s Colton Thompson, Sullivan’s Alex Goly and Ty Shetley, and Union’s Alton Hubbard.
Defensive backs on the second team were Owensville’s Derek Brandt, St. Clair’s Chase Walters and Gabe Martinez, and St. James’ Cody Wilfong.
Honorable Mention
Union’s Liam Hughes was the honorable mention quarterback.
At running back, Hermann’s Holden Ash and St. James’ Cody Wilfong were honored.
Kadin Guese of St. James was the honorable mention receiver.
Honorable mention offensive linemen were Union’s Alex Mendenhall, Owensville’s Owen Holtzer and St. James’ Jed Hitch.
On the defensive line, Union’s Tristan Eads, Owensville’s Brent Helmig and St. Clair’s Mardy Miles were on the list.
Honorable mention linebackers were Pacific’s Coby Moeller, St. Clair’s Wade Hoffman and St. James’ Zach Achterberg.
Honorable mention defensive back were Pacific’s Trevor Hill and Christian Sparks and Owensville’s TJ Whelan.
While St. Clair and Owensville finished at the top of the league standings, Union made the deepest run into the playoffs.
The Wildcats reached the Class 4 semifinal round before losing to runner-up MICDS.