Battle had no answers for St. Clair’s two lead dogs Monday.
No. 3 St. Clair (6-7) was paced by a pair of 20-plus point scoring efforts from seniors Ally Newton and Alohilani Bursey to defeat No. 6 Battle (5-9) in the first round of the Hermann Girls Basketball Tournament, 66-55.
The game stayed tight for the first two periods with St. Clair holding a 19-15 lead after one quarter and Battle tying things up, 30-30, going into halftime.
The Lady Bulldogs outscored Battle, 21-11, in the third quarter to take a 51-41 lead.
Newton’s 27 points led all scorers. She added six rebounds, six assists and six steals.
Bursey finished with 21 points, eight rebounds, eight steals and four assists.
Also scoring for the Lady Bulldogs were Vada Moore (nine points), Annabelle Coonse (five) and Phoebe Arnold (four).
Arnold posted five assists and three rebounds.
Moore grabbed two steals.
Coonse was credited with two assists.
Battles scorers were Keshai Hayes (16 points), Eliyah McCarthy (11), Anna Sisson (11), Maliyah Miller (seven), Nautica Washington (seven) and Surprise Mikonga (three).
St. Clair will try to avenge a previous loss in the semifinals as it meets Four Rivers Conference rival Owensville, the tournament’s No. 2 seed.
That game tips off at Hermann High School Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.