Alohilani Bursey recorded a double-double Tuesday to lead the St. Clair Lady Bulldogs to a 53-39 win over Sullivan during Union Tournament pool play.
“It was a big win for us,” St. Clair Head Coach Travis Johnson said. “We had lost last Saturday, so it was good for us to get back into the win column.”
Bursey netted 16 points with 15 rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocked shots as St. Clair (5-3) opened the event with a win. The Lady Bulldogs faced Southern Boone Thursday in the final pool game to determine which team plays Saturday for the title and which team plays for third.
“Southern Boone plays pretty fast,” Johnson said. “They’ve got some girls who can really dribble and shoot. It’s going to be a good matchup for us.”
Sullivan Head Coach Jordan Flora knew his team faced a challenge against Bursey.
“Bursey is a very good player and we knew we would have to shut her down as best we could,” Flora said. “Overall, I thought we did a pretty good job on her.”
St. Clair fell Thursday to Southern Boone in pool action, 53-43, and will play in Saturday’s 4 p.m. third-place game against St. Francis Borgia Regional.
Sullivan (2-10) moved into Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. consolation game against Ft. Zumwalt North with the loss. The Lady Eagles also fell Monday to Southern Boone.
“I thought we competed well last night,” Flora said. “St. Clair is a very aggressive and athletic team that applies a lot of pressure. The press hurt us early on, but after we settled down and got into the half court I thought we were more controlled and played better.”
St. Clair turned up its press early to get easy baskets from Annabelle Coonse and Ally Newton. Those gave St. Clair the lead and started a nine-point run. St. Clair led 17-7 after one quarter and 26-18 at the half and 38-27 through three quarters.
“Lani (Bursey) and Phoebe got us started today,” Johnson said. “Lani did a good job on the boards and Phoebe knocked three threes which really got us going.”
Sullivan went on a nine-point run through much of the second quarter, but St. Clair was able to recover to maintain its advantage at the intermission.
“We took a timeout and I told Lani she needed to be more aggressive,” Johnson said. “After that, she scored three times in a row and then we knocked down a three and that got us back into our groove.”
While St. Clair held a lead, the Lady Bulldogs weren’t able to truly pull away until the fourth quarter. St. Clair led by as much as 20 in the fourth quarter.
Newton also reached double digits for St. Clair, scoring 10 points. She added nine steals, eight rebounds and five assists.
Phoebe Arnold hit a trio of three-point baskets for her nine points. She added two assists and a steal.
Vada Moore came off the bench to score seven points and add two assists, two steals and one rebound.
Coonse ended with five points, two assists and two steals.
Mackenzie Lowder netted four points.
Ava Brand contributed two points, three assists, three rebounds and a steal.
Grace Moore contributed two rebounds.
St. Clair was 6-10 from the free-throw line and hit five three-point baskets.
Abby Peterson led Sullivan in scoring with 14 points. She was able to get to the free-throw line, making eight of 10 attempts.
“Abby Peterson has been a great player for us this year and works hard day in and day out,” Flora said. “She brings a lot of energy to our team and works well with our other players.”
Hanna Johanning scored 10 points with one of Sullivan’s two three-point baskets.
“Hanna Jo also had a pretty good night for us,” Flora said. “She continues to push herself and be an extremely hard worker for us. She has been a great leader for us this year and continues to be a positive role model on our team.”
Dakayla McClain scored five points in the first half.
“I thought Dakayla played some big minutes for us last night and is getting better each game,” Flora said. “She is very strong and continues to improve each day.”
DaPhane Polanowski was next with four points.
Kylee McReynolds scored three points. Hayli Venable added two points and Delaney George scored one point.
“Being a young team, we are getting some good experience and improving each game,” Flora said. “I’m proud of these girls and excited to see what it will look like when we put it all together and click.”