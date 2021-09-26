After winning the program’s first-ever Four Rivers Conference volleyball title last fall, the St. Clair Lady Bulldogs showed they’re a contender again this fall.
St. Clair (8-8, 1-0) swept Union, 25-21, 25-15, 25-13.
“I was pretty excited with the match tonight,” St. Clair Head Coach Kandice McCuskey said. “There are things we have been struggling with and trying to overcome. (Assistant Coach) Gracie Sohn and I have kept telling them that once they start to do the little things, it’s a game changer. Tonight, I just felt we were rolling with every single thing we had,”
Union (6-6-1, 0-1) entered the match on a hot streak, going 5-1-1 since last Thursday and placing third in the Cuba Tournament.
“They played really well,” Union Head Coach Khloe Getman said about St. Clair. “Their offense was swinging hard and placing the ball very smart. They were tough at the net with lots of blocks. We had a hard time of getting the ball down.”
All three sets in St. Clair were close for some time.
“We’ve been talking about just keeping the intensity and talking on our side of the court,” McCuskey said. “Keeping the momentum is one of our big goals right now.”
Getman said Union is working to get that mental toughness.
“Physically, I think we’re a pretty good matchup for most teams,” Getman said. “Mentally is where we lack. We had a hard time keeping our heads up when we get down. We have a hard time fighting back to gain momentum and not crumbling when it gets harder.”
Union rallied from a 9-3 deficit in the first game to tie it at 18-18 on an ace by Lily Wiskur. However, Union never was able to take the lead.
St. Clair took charge after a service error and went on to win, 25-21. Myah Dierker smacked down a Union pass that drifted over the net for the final point.
St. Clair jumped out to a 7-2 lead in the second game, getting an ace by Vada Moore to take the five-point edge.
Union tied it, 8-8, on an ace by Rachel Bolte. It was 9-9 after a kill from Sophia Helling.
However, St. Clair took charge after that, scoring 15 of the next 21 points to win. A Union error gave the Lady Bulldogs the two-game lead.
Union earned its first lead of the night in the third game, 3-2, on a block by Wiskur and Addison Williford.
St. Clair stayed close and took the lead for good at 14-13 on a kill from Mackenzie Lowder. That started a 12-point run to give St. Clair the sweep.
“We were playing and all of a sudden, we had that one opportunity,” McCuskey said. “We just went with it.”
Six different St. Clair players logged kills in the match. Ava Brand was the leader with seven. Dierker and Mackenzie Lowder each had six. Kennedy Travis posted five, and Madison Lowder contributed four kills. Moore had one kill.
Moore recorded 25 assists. Olivia Lowder added one.
“I felt tonight everything just clicked with them all and things just happened for us,” McCuskey said.
Mackenzie Lowder recorded five blocks. Brand and Madison Lowder each had two. Dierker and Moore posted one apiece.
Olivia Lowder served five aces. Moore had two, while Brand and Madison Lowder each contributed one.
Claire Merseal, playing libero, picked up 23 digs. Moore was next with 17 digs.
Brand and Olivia Lowder each posted 14 digs. Travis was next with 12. Mackenzie Lowder ended four digs while Dierker had two. Madison Lowder added one dig.
“Our regular libero was quarantined,” said McCuskey. “It was nice to see them all step up. A few of them were playing different positions. That tells me that these girls just really are playing with heart.”
Official numbers for Union were not available. Unofficial statistics for Union had Helling leading the way with 12 kills. Jessica Stallmann was next with three. Kirsten Bockhorst knocked down two, and Wiskur, Williford and Katherine Bolte each had one kill.
Wiskur, Helling and Rachel Bolte served two aces apiece. Aubrie Golus added one.
Williford and Sophie Eagan had two block assists. Wiskur and Stallmann each had one block assist.
“We’re trying to work on being less reactive and more athletic with our movements, especially when the ball is out of system where we’re scrambling. We’re working on that in practice, but tonight it didn’t come through.”
Union (7-6-1, 1-1) bounced back Thursday to defeat Owensville on the road in five games, 25-16, 19-25, 23-25, 25-22, 15-8.
Owensville fell to 3-6 overall, 1-1 in the conference.
Additional information was not available.