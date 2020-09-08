St. Clair volleyball met a new face, but a familiar one, to open the season Tuesday.
The Lady Bulldogs (1-0) swept visiting Bourbon (0-1), 25-7, 25-10, 25-13. Former Union Head Coach Kelly Bailey is now in charge of the Bourbon program.
Playing in a best-of-five scenario meant needing three wins to complete a sweep in this match. MSHSAA requires the majority of a team’s matches to be decided under that format this season, as opposed to the best-of-three format of the past.
That creates a little bit of unfamiliar ground for the Lady Bulldogs, who won the majority of their matches last season in just two sets. Only three times during St. Clair’s 28-4-2 run last season did the Lady Bulldogs need to play a third set. They were 3-0 when they did.
“It was different and something we are going to need to get used too,” Head Coach Kandice McCuskey said. “That was one of the main points we talked about after the game last night. It was nice to get out there and play a game so we can see where we are at and what we still need to work on. We do film practices and watch those but it’s just not the same as an actual game.”
Senior Alohilani Bursey led with nine kills and two blocks, adding six digs. She also served a team high four aces in the contest.
Madison Lowder turned in seven kills and two digs.
Makayla Johnson made six kills, 18 digs and two assists with one ace.
Myah Dierker and Kennedy Travis each made two kills. Dierker added an ace and one dig. Travis made two digs.
Kaylee Rampani recorded 17 saves, two digs and two aces.
Vada Moore turned in seven assists and two digs.
Kyley Henry recorded 10 digs.
Bailey’s squad got closer to the Lady Bulldogs with each passing set, including staying within three points, 9-6, through the first 15 points of the final set.
“I felt like they scored most of their points off of our mistakes and so our goal is to eliminate our mistakes and make our opponents work for all of their points,” McCuskey said. “I’m glad the first game of the season is over with because that always gets everyone nervous. It was a great game to use as our baseline and to make sure the little mistakes are fixed or adjusted and we keep control of the ball.”
The Lady Bulldogs hosted Potosi Thursday and are next in action Tuesday, hosting Warrenton at 6:30 p.m.