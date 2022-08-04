There will be fewer teams taking the field for St. Clair when the fall sports season begins practices Monday, Aug. 8.
St. Clair fields just five teams this year after making the decision this past spring to suspend its boys soccer program due to low numbers.
The five returning programs all feature returning head coaches in Brian Robbins (football), Kandice McCuskey (volleyball), Roberta Byers (softball), Ben Martin (cross country) and Jeff Van Zee (girls golf).
Coach Martin’s runners kick off the week with their traditional midnight mile Monday at 12:01 a.m. Practices the rest of the first week are scheduled for 7-10 a.m.
Volleyball practices will be held from 7-9 a.m. Monday through Wednesday in the high school gym and from 8-10 a.m. Thursday and Friday.
Softball practices are scheduled from 7:45-10 a.m.
The golf team practices at Meramec Lakes Golf Course, starting daily at 2:30 p.m. The practices are scheduled to end at either 4:30 p.m. or 5 p.m.
Football practices are scheduled for 6-9 p.m. the first week.
Prospective athletes must have a valid physical within the past two years to be eligible to participate.