A new school year approaches and with it comes the start of a new fall sports season.
The first week of official practices will be getting under way Monday, Aug. 7.
Updated: August 3, 2023 @ 1:27 am
At St. Clair, five sports are offered for the fall season — football, volleyball, softball, cross country and girls golf.
Prospective athletes must register online at https://stclair-ar.rschooltoday.com/, have a valid physical on file with the athletic department and meet all pre-participation requirements.
Physicals remain valid for up to two years after the exam date.
Mike Eads (girls golf) and Carmen Ruszala (softball) are both new head coaches for the school, taking over after the retirements of Jeff Van Zee and Roberta Byers, respectively.
Brian Robbins (football), Kandice McCuskey (volleyball) and Ben Martin (cross country) each return as the head coach of their programs.
The Bulldogs cross county team traditionally is among the very first teams in the state to practice, getting the ball rolling with a Midnight Mile right as the clock strikes 12 to change Sunday into Monday.
For the remainder of the first week, Coach Martin’s squad will practice from 7-10 a.m.
The softball team will also be out in the morning, getting on the field from 8-10 a.m. for the first week.
The golf squad will have two separate practice times for the first week, depending on the day of the week. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the team will practice from 3:30-5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, the team will practice from 2-3:30 p.m. instead.
Each golf practice will be held at Meramec Lakes Golf Course.
Football will hold evening practice sessions from 6-9 p.m., weather permitting.
Information about the volleyball practice schedule was not available at print deadline.
