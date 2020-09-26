The soccer Bulldogs broke into the win column in convincing fashion Wednesday.
Playing at home, St. Clair (1-5) received goals from five players in a 6-2 victory against Wright City (5-5).
The day before, the Bulldogs fell on the road to Windsor (2-1), 4-0.
“I’m very proud of the boys,” St. Clair Head Coach Casey Dildine said. “They worked real hard. They moved the ball well, passed the ball, went to the ball. It was just a completely different team from Tuesday.”
Wright City
The bulk of the scoring came in the second half as St. Clair held a 2-0 advantage at halftime.
Zach Browne led the team with two goals and two assists.
Brandon Barnes, Joey Rego, Conner Sikes and Josh Windes each added a goal.
Rego was credited with two assists.
Goalkeeper Collin Thacker made 13 saves and one assist.
Jensen Beckemeier saw five minutes in the net in relief of Thacker and was not shot upon.
Windsor
The Bulldogs kept the score at nil-nil after one half of play.
Thacker turned in 21 saves.
Andrew Tanner recorded the shutout for the Owls with six saves.
Landon Voss scored a brace. Max Kimbrough and Hunter Metteer scored the other goals.
Kimbrough, Eli Dunmire, Alex Julian and Haki Niksic were each credited with an assist.
St. Clair finished the week against St. Francis Borgia Regional Thursday and next at Union Tuesday at 5 p.m.